Power Rankings: U.S. Open

In 2018, the course surrendered the second-fewest greens in regulation per round of 51 on the PGA TOUR that season. It also ranked longest in proximity to the hole with an array of splits up to 250 yards that slotted it longest or second-longest. Those who failed to generate an opportunity to break par then played from areas off greens that defined Shinnecock Hills as the hardest on which to save par in those circumstances. With 155 bunkers scattered everywhere, it’s notable to cite that the saving pars specifically from them were eighth-toughest. Put it all together, and precision on approach is paramount. Entrants are advised to take what the course gives off the tee and resist tempting the five-inch fescue rough that helps establish the corridors. One shot at a time.