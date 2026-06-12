Jackson Koivun to accept PGA TOUR membership, make pro debut at John Deere Classic
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After three record-breaking seasons at Auburn University, Jackson Koivun has announced he is turning professional and will accept PGA TOUR membership that he earned through PGA TOUR University Accelerated.
The No. 1-ranked player in WAGR will finish his amateur career next week at the U.S. Open, playing on an exemption as last year’s McCormack Award winner, and he plans to make his pro debut at the John Deere Classic.
“I’m grateful to everyone at Auburn University for giving me the most incredible college experience I could’ve ever imagined,” Koivun said. “From bringing home a pair of national championships to the late nights and early mornings grinding at the facility and competing alongside guys I’ll call brothers for the rest of my life, I wouldn’t trade it for the world. With that being said, I’ve decided to forego my senior year to pursue my lifelong dream of playing on the PGA TOUR.”
“To my teammates, coaches, support staff, fans and most importantly, my family, thank you for supporting me in this chapter of my life. I am incredibly excited for what’s ahead, but no matter where this game takes me, I will always carry the A-U with me as a proud member of the Auburn family.”
Koivun secured his PGA TOUR card when he finished T4 at the 2025 NCAA Championship to earn the final point needed to reach the 20-point threshold in PGA TOUR University Accelerated. He was eligible to accept membership at the end of last season, or at the end of his junior or senior seasons, and he opted to return to Auburn for 2025-26.
In 13 collegiate starts this season, Koivun recorded 12 top-10s, eight top-fives and six victories. He led the Tigers to their second national title in three years, and became the first player in collegiate golf history to win all three player of the year awards (Haskins, Hogan, Nicklaus) more than once.
Koivun has made nine starts on TOUR as an amateur, including six made cuts in seven starts in 2025. He posted three straight top-10s at the ISCO Championship (T6), Wyndham Championship (T5) and Procore Championship (T4), and finished T11 at the John Deere Classic, where he’ll make his pro debut.
Koivun is the third player who earned their PGA TOUR card via PGA TOUR University Accelerated, joining Vanderbilt’s Gordon Sargent and Florida State’s Luke Clanton.