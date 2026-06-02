Bolton: Big names headline fantasy lineups at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday

The Memorial includes a cut of low 50 and ties and all golfers within 10 strokes of the lead after two rounds, and that’s not insignificant, but we all get six cracks to cash four. So, the most impactful decision for the finale of Segment 2 hinges on your captain. With the potential of 140 FedExCup bonus points in the balance at the Signature Event, and because dispersion percentages will vary more now than at any other time in the premier events that preceded it in Segment 2 (due to roster fatigue), you can be aggressive. It’s the source of your greatest leverage with the charges at your disposal.