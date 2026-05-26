Bolton: Can Ludvig Åberg defy history at Colonial Country Club?
Presented by
7 Min Read
Ludvig Åberg sinks 7-foot birdie putt on No. 14 at Truist Championship
The head and the heart. Because these two staples that contribute to the decision-making process in all forms of gaming align less often than we want them to, it’s magic when they do.
Rory McIlroy at the 2025 Masters to complete the career Grand Slam? Ding. Gary Woodland rising from co-runner-up at the 2025 Texas Children’s Hospital Open to winning the 2026 edition two weeks after sharing his ordeal with PTSD? Boom. They’re the experiences you remember and celebrate almost as much as they do.
The head always can argue that it’s right, especially in the modern era in which there’s never been as much data punched into prognostication. This process-based reasoning is valuable and preferred because it eliminates emotion.
Victories for the heart typically are revealed after the head wins the quantifiable faceoff in advance of a decision. Chasing gut instincts is folly in a vacuum but, man, it’s satisfying when you have a winning lottery ticket after you “had a feeling.” Veterans among us understand how this results-based reasoning yields education that transfers into your process for the next time you’re making decisions. This also usually requires a resolution that allows for acceptance that you merely got lucky because, hey, that’s golf.
If there’s a foil for the magic, it’s presented at the Charles Schwab Challenge.
As I detailed in the Power Rankings, there hasn’t been a first-time PGA TOUR winner or a winner in his first appearance at Colonial Country Club since Sergio Garcia checked both boxes in 2001. No other active tournament has been as exclusionary for as long to those seeking their breakthrough victories.
At +990 to win this week, Ludvig Åberg is the favorite at DraftKings. He’s No. 4 in my Power Rankings, 13th in the Official World Golf Ranking, and arrives having recorded a top-10 finish in six of his last seven starts. He’s also a tournament debutant at the Charles Schwab. So ... uh-oh?
The head considers those angles and immediately wants to shift to another option in the outright market. “Gonna go ahead and give the quarter-century-long trend this one.” However, Åberg isn’t a non-winner on the PGA TOUR. He has a pair of titles. Hmm ...
This is where the heart enters the chat. “Exactly. Stop it. He’s Ludvig Åberg! ‘Nuff said.”
Irrespective of their defenses, neither the head nor the heart can argue for or against the lanky Swede as the tournament favorite in the context of the variables that positioned him atop the board. DraftKings doesn’t care as much about a historical bit of trivia – no matter how foreboding – as it does wanting to be able to turn the lights on come Monday. But if you’re betting, you want every edge and you want to maximize every unit, so you won’t ignore the extended drought.
For magic to happen for gamers seeking only a win at Colonial, the head must give in to the heart. It recognizes that Åberg is generational talent-adjacent and how he’s flourished across an array of first-time appearances since splashing in 2023. And while it’s not easy to overlook the fact that he’s won “only” twice in 62 PGA TOUR starts as a professional (for a winning percentage of 3.2, which is about the same as Adam Scott’s career clip in 436 appearances), it also acknowledges that he was the runner-up in his debut at the 2024 Masters, which famously is the other tournament at which a debutant hasn’t prevailed since Fuzzy Zoeller in 1979. No, second place isn’t first place, but it was a standout introduction to Augusta National Golf Club that rewards experience.
So, if there’s ever going to be a guy who best fits the profile as the next to win the Charles Schwab in his first try, it’s Åberg, and he might be the best option over the span of several years. Conveniently, bettors can dabble in other markets, and PGA TOUR Fantasy Golf gamers can hedge with six-man lineups, but regardless, your heart will be challenging you to go big.
Michael Brennan (+7600), Matthieu Pavon (+20000) and Nick Dunlap (+39000) are the other first-timers at Colonial who have a victory on the PGA TOUR, but neither the head nor the heart considers any to be in the same conversation as it concerns our expectations for Åberg.
Captain
Justin Thomas … The No. 1 in my Power Rankings is on a heater, not just for the first time since returning from a microdiscectomy but also in over a year since he went win-T2 at the 2025 editions of the RBC Heritage and Truist Championship, respectively. Moreover, in the absence of an obvious choice, he presents as a proper defense for front-runners who also don’t want to overthink it.
Other considerations
- Ludvig Åberg ... The conservative that I am can’t designate him for the role for the reasons laid out above, but he’s on a silver platter if you’re chasing.
- Sungjae Im ... Sticking with the Power Rankings in which he’s No. 2, it could be argued that he’s at the center of converging trends. That’s never a bad way to decide on your leader if you’re angling for value in a wide-open field.
Rounding out the roster
Although the weather projects to be favorable early, Colonial has been known to hurl curveballs at the best-laid plans, so respect the cut and its impact. My lineup opens by preserving my last starts for both Im and Åberg. While both could be useful at next week’s edition of the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday that concludes Segment 2 of PGA TOUR Fantasy Golf, I will not hesitate to plug either in if necessary, either after the second or third round this week. It’s specific to your situation, but it can be more valuable to absorb a zero in a round or two to retain a full start.
My starters
- Pierceson Coody
- Rickie Fowler
- Ben Griffin
- Justin Thomas (C)
My bench
- Sungjae Im (1)
- Ludvig Åberg (2)
Careful
For almost every tournament, a usually impressive subset of the field warrants avoiding, and it might be represented in my Power Rankings, which is not written in the context of any fantasy golf format. In this section, I single out who demands pause and why.
- Russell Henley ... Second-shortest at +1950 to win at DraftKings and populating almost 39% of the saved rosters at last check, but his successes in Texas have been few and far between in recent years. A solo fourth at the Valero Texas Open in 2024 is the nearest impressive object in the rearview mirror, and he’s made only one appearance at the Charles Schwab in the last seven years (T16, 2023). However, with roster fatigue and his penchant to cash, he’s a fair complement on a roster on which someone else is your captain.
- Akshay Bhatia ... Hasn’t so much slumped as he has slid since prevailing in a playoff at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard in early March. No doubt it was a taxing stretch of action in which he earned the right to participate, but he was performing at an elite clip ahead of it. Cashed for a T22 at Colonial last year, but after he sat T4 through three rounds, so there might be as much thirst for redemption as there is to get back on the bicycle in the macro. Temper your expectations for the lefty as we continue to observe his matriculation to a fully formed profile. Still, with 44% of gamers on board, they’re not concerned.
- Sahith Theegala ... Given how his injured neck forced him to play from behind throughout 2025, he is not complaining that he’s gained entry into all of the Signature Events so far this season. With four top 10s, another four top 25s and only one missed cut in 15 starts, he’s officially back. However, he slowed at the end of his last road trip that extended five weeks, and he’s just 1-for-2 at Colonial with a T57 (in his last visit in 2022) – a track on which it’d be unexpected to find one’s game – so even though over 18% of your fellow gamers are invested, sit this one out.
- Harry Hall ... Although he’s outside the top 20 in ownership percentage at 4.1, course-history buffs are attracted to a T3 in 2023 and a T6 last year, and rightfully so. And while he recently hung up a T8 at the Truist Championship, it’s his only top 25 in his last seven starts, so it’s fair to wonder how much of a toll his foray in the Signature Events has taken downstream.
Returning to competition
- David Lingmerth ... In the field at the Korn Ferry Tour’s UNC Health Championship. It’d be his first live action since he opened the 2024 season with a pair of missed cuts before stepping away to address a serious level of undisclosed physical discomfort. Now 38 years of age, it’s encouraging that he’s ready to give it a go again. The Swede rattled off a career-best five top 10s in 2022-23, and he has what essentially is a full season of 25 starts via a Major Medical Extension on the PGA TOUR, so monitor his progress with the thought that he could contribute later this year.
- Aaron Baddeley ... Also committed to the UNC Health Championship for what would be his first sanctioned start since the conclusion of the 2025 regular season on the PGA TOUR. The Aussie is equipped with six starts on a Minor Medical Extension due to a bout with inflammation in his body last year. Coupled with the fact that he’s 45, his potential impact on PGA TOUR fantasy gamers is minimal, but salary leaguers who bought in at a penny for 2026 now have reason to be hopeful.
Membership matters
Blades Brown … With his slice of a three-way T14 at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, the polished 19-year-old cleared the hurdle to qualify for Special Temporary Membership on the PGA TOUR. Once he accepts, he’ll be allowed unlimited sponsor exemptions and unlimited starts for the remainder of the season. He’ll also be added to Category 41 of the Priority Ranking when it next reorders after the conclusion of the RBC Canadian Open in three weeks. Although the narrative has shifted to expect him to make a decision on where to play, nothing changes in the short-term. He achieved STM with two sponsor exemptions to burn, and it’s still May, so there’s zero urgency. To be clear, he’s in a desirable position to have options because of the leverage that he’s generated.
As it concerns his next goal, he could target finishing inside the top 70 of the FedExCup with his non-member equivalent at the conclusion of the Wyndham Championship. As it stands right now, he’d slot 84th among members. He’s also 13th on the Korn Ferry Tour Points List, which will graduate its top 20 to the PGA TOUR in 2027. Effective this season, the Top 70 Non-Member category is No. 27 in the Priority Ranking and below that of the Korn Ferry Tour cohort at No. 21. While there’d likely be little effect for tournament entry in practice should he land in the lower of the two – consider that Sahith Theegala and Adam Scott are in Category 28 right now, and both are having solid seasons without headwinds for entry – it could influence Brown’s short-range dedication to the PGA TOUR as he strides forward on the weekly. Each of his three PGA TOUR starts before THE CJ CUP were when the Korn Ferry Tour was dark, so there wasn’t a choice to make if he wanted to compete.
Finishing inside the top 100 at the conclusion of the FedExCup Fall for fully exempt status in 2027 is reserved for fully exempt members in 2026, so Brown would need to win a PGA TOUR event to join the FedExCup standings. Of course, if that happens, then he’s fully exempt in the big leagues for the entirety of the next two seasons, anyway.
Meanwhile, the target for finishing inside the top 100 of the FedExCup at the end of the season comes into play when determining his rookie eligibility. To date, he’s made seven PGA TOUR starts this season. Once he’s officially tagged with STM, he can become a rookie at one of three checkpoints: 1) His 10th start; 2) Sitting inside the top 70 of the FedExCup with his non-member equivalent at the conclusion of the Wyndham Championship; or 3) Sitting inside the top 100 of the FedExCup with his non-member equivalent at the conclusion of the 2026 season. (For my latest Rookie Ranking on X, click or tap here.)
Put it all together, and you can understand how the meritocracy rewards good play for non-members. If there’s a rub, it’s that PGA TOUR gamers aren’t promised more of him because of his options. It’s Brown’s world, so at least continue to enjoy the show.
For resources to overcome a gambling problem, call or text 1-800-MY-RESET today.