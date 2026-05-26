Bolton: Can Ludvig Åberg defy history at Colonial Country Club?

David Lingmerth

... In the field at the

. It’d be his first live action since he opened the 2024 season with a pair of missed cuts before stepping away to address a

. Now 38 years of age, it’s encouraging that he’s ready to give it a go again. The Swede rattled off a career-best five top 10s in 2022-23, and he has what essentially is a full season of 25 starts via a

, so monitor his progress with the thought that he could contribute later this year.