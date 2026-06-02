Blades Brown joins PGA TOUR as Special Temporary Member

PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla. – The PGA TOUR announced Tuesday that 19-year-old Blades Brown has accepted Special Temporary Membership on the PGA TOUR and is eligible to receive unlimited sponsor exemptions for the remainder of the 2026 PGA TOUR Season through the FedExCup Fall. Brown, who is also No. 11 on the Korn Ferry Tour Points List in his first season as a member, can secure his PGA TOUR card for the 2027 season by earning as many or more non-member points as No. 70 in the final 2026 FedExCup Fall standings or by finishing in the top 20 on the Korn Ferry Tour Points List.