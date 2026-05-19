Bolton: Exploring captain alternatives at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson

If you’re chasing and still have at least one start remaining for Scheffler, you’ve likely assumed that your deficit isn’t as large as it is, whatever it is. It’s a lot like the format for The RSM Classic, the tournament played across two courses with different pars and during which it doesn’t make sense to judge one’s performance until after every entrant has played each course once. Similarly, because no two rosters are the same week over week in PGA TOUR Fantasy Golf, only the position at the end of the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday that concludes Segment 2 is what matters. Leads and deficits in the interim are merely snapshots of the ebb and the flow that we all experience.