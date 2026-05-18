Power Rankings: THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson

Irrigation and drainage also went under the knife prior to the 2025 edition of THE CJ CUP. The latter could be eye-tested in real time what with the weather on the way. Then again, it’d be a surprise if that wasn’t the case in north Texas. Inclement conditions are all but guaranteed at some point during the tournament, if not every day as we go. Breezes would pick up as the energy encroaches. One benefit is that it’s not going to be oppressively hot as daytime highs are forecast to rise only into the lower 80s, and that’s not until Friday.