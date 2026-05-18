K.H. Lee betting profile: The CJ Cup Byron Nelson
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Detailed view of The PGA TOUR flag during the second round of the Korn Ferry Tour Qualifying Tournament at Landings Club-Marshwood Course on November 6, 2022 in Savannah, Georgia. (Andrew Wevers/PGA TOUR)
K.H. Lee returns to TPC Craig Ranch from May 21-24, where he has won this tournament twice, capturing victories in 2021 and 2022. The defending champion Scottie Scheffler shot 31-under to win in 2025.
Lee's recent history at The CJ Cup Byron Nelson
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|T59
|66-67-71-71
|-9
|2023
|T50
|70-68-68-67
|-11
|2022
|1
|64-68-67-63
|-26
|2021
|1
|65-65-67-66
|-25
At The CJ Cup Byron Nelson
- In Lee's most recent appearance at The CJ Cup Byron Nelson, in 2024, he finished tied for 59th after posting a score of 9-under.
- Lee's best finishes at this event came in 2021 and 2022, when he won the tournament with scores of 25-under and 26-under respectively.
- Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 31-under.
Lee's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|April 5, 2026
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|77-77
|+10
|--
|March 29, 2026
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|68-73
|+1
|--
|March 1, 2026
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|75-74
|+7
|--
|March 30, 2025
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|W/D
|75
|+5
|--
|March 23, 2025
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|74-74
|+6
|--
|March 16, 2025
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|77-71
|+4
|--
|March 9, 2025
|Puerto Rico Open
|MC
|70-71
|-3
|--
|March 2, 2025
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|70-70
|-2
|--
|Feb. 23, 2025
|Mexico Open at VidantaWorld
|MC
|72-68
|-2
|--
|Feb. 9, 2025
|WM Phoenix Open
|T67
|73-67-71-72
|-1
|3.500
Lee's recent performances
- Lee's best finish over his last ten appearances was tied for 67th at the WM Phoenix Open, where he finished 1-under.
- Lee has an average of -0.137 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -1.452 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Lee has an average of -0.258 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -1.012 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Lee has averaged -2.859 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Lee's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-0.587
|-0.137
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-2.080
|-1.452
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|-0.592
|-0.258
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-0.232
|-1.012
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-3.492
|-2.859
Lee's advanced stats and rankings
- Lee posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.587 this season, while his average Driving Distance of 290.8 yards.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Lee sported a -2.080 mark. He had a 47.22% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Lee delivered a -0.232 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. In addition, he had a Putts Per Round average of 27.50, and he broke par 12.96% of the time.
- Lee's Bogey Avoidance rate stands at 24.07% this season.
All stats in this article are accurate for Lee as of the start of The CJ Cup Byron Nelson.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.