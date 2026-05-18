K.H. Lee betting profile: The CJ Cup Byron Nelson

Lee's best finish over his last ten appearances was tied for 67th at the WM Phoenix Open, where he finished 1-under.

Lee has an average of -0.137 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of -1.452 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.

Lee has an average of -0.258 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of -1.012 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.