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Keita Nakajima betting profile: The CJ Cup Byron Nelson

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Betting Profile

Keita Nakajima of Japan watches his shot from the second tee during the third round of the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic 2026 at Dunes Golf & Beach Club on May 09, 2026 in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. (Raj Mehta/Getty Images)

Keita Nakajima of Japan watches his shot from the second tee during the third round of the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic 2026 at Dunes Golf & Beach Club on May 09, 2026 in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. (Raj Mehta/Getty Images)

    Keita Nakajima has not competed in The CJ Cup Byron Nelson in the past five years and will tee off at TPC Craig Ranch from May 21-24. The tournament features a $10.3 million purse with defending champion Scottie Scheffler looking to repeat after his dominant 31-under performance in 2025.

    Latest odds for Nakajima at The CJ Cup Byron Nelson.

    At The CJ Cup Byron Nelson

    • Nakajima has not competed in this tournament in the past five years.
    • Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 31-under.

    Nakajima's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    May 10, 2026ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicT1365-72-65-71-1131.000
    April 26, 2026Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC68-73-3--
    March 1, 2026Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesW/D73+2--
    Feb. 8, 2026WM Phoenix Open7172-68-71-76+32.900
    Feb. 1, 2026Farmers Insurance Open6469-71-76-71-14.200
    Jan. 25, 2026The American ExpressMC65-71-70-10--
    Jan. 18, 2026Sony Open in HawaiiMC71-73+4--
    Oct. 12, 2025Baycurrent ClassicT4073-67-74-66-4--
    July 13, 2025Genesis Scottish OpenT5573-65-71-71E--
    May 18, 2025PGA ChampionshipMC76-71+5--

    Nakajima's recent performances

    • Nakajima has finished in the top 20 once over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic, where he finished tied for 13th with a score of 11-under.
    • Nakajima has an average of -0.279 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.193 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Nakajima has averaged -0.086 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Nakajima's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee--0.218-0.279
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green-0.3180.193
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green--0.478-0.241
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting--0.1780.241
    Average Strokes Gained: Total--0.556-0.086

    Nakajima's advanced stats and rankings

    • Nakajima has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.218 this season, while his average Driving Distance of 309.9 yards demonstrates solid length off the tee.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Nakajima sports a 0.318 mark, his strongest statistical category. He maintains a 70.06% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Nakajima has delivered a -0.178 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. In addition, he averages 29.89 Putts Per Round and breaks par 20.99% of the time.
    • Nakajima currently sits 170th in FedExCup Regular Season points with 38 points earned, reflecting the challenges he has faced in 2026.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Nakajima as of the start of The CJ Cup Byron Nelson.

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    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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