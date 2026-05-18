Keita Nakajima betting profile: The CJ Cup Byron Nelson
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Keita Nakajima of Japan watches his shot from the second tee during the third round of the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic 2026 at Dunes Golf & Beach Club on May 09, 2026 in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. (Raj Mehta/Getty Images)
Keita Nakajima has not competed in The CJ Cup Byron Nelson in the past five years and will tee off at TPC Craig Ranch from May 21-24. The tournament features a $10.3 million purse with defending champion Scottie Scheffler looking to repeat after his dominant 31-under performance in 2025.
At The CJ Cup Byron Nelson
- Nakajima has not competed in this tournament in the past five years.
- Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 31-under.
Nakajima's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|May 10, 2026
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|T13
|65-72-65-71
|-11
|31.000
|April 26, 2026
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|68-73
|-3
|--
|March 1, 2026
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|W/D
|73
|+2
|--
|Feb. 8, 2026
|WM Phoenix Open
|71
|72-68-71-76
|+3
|2.900
|Feb. 1, 2026
|Farmers Insurance Open
|64
|69-71-76-71
|-1
|4.200
|Jan. 25, 2026
|The American Express
|MC
|65-71-70
|-10
|--
|Jan. 18, 2026
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|71-73
|+4
|--
|Oct. 12, 2025
|Baycurrent Classic
|T40
|73-67-74-66
|-4
|--
|July 13, 2025
|Genesis Scottish Open
|T55
|73-65-71-71
|E
|--
|May 18, 2025
|PGA Championship
|MC
|76-71
|+5
|--
Nakajima's recent performances
- Nakajima has finished in the top 20 once over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic, where he finished tied for 13th with a score of 11-under.
- Nakajima has an average of -0.279 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.193 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Nakajima has averaged -0.086 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Nakajima's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-0.218
|-0.279
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|0.318
|0.193
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|-0.478
|-0.241
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-0.178
|0.241
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-0.556
|-0.086
Nakajima's advanced stats and rankings
- Nakajima has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.218 this season, while his average Driving Distance of 309.9 yards demonstrates solid length off the tee.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Nakajima sports a 0.318 mark, his strongest statistical category. He maintains a 70.06% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Nakajima has delivered a -0.178 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. In addition, he averages 29.89 Putts Per Round and breaks par 20.99% of the time.
- Nakajima currently sits 170th in FedExCup Regular Season points with 38 points earned, reflecting the challenges he has faced in 2026.
All stats in this article are accurate for Nakajima as of the start of The CJ Cup Byron Nelson.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.