Jackson Buchanan betting profile: The CJ CUP Byron Nelson

Buchanan has finished in the top 20 once over his last ten appearances.

He had his best finish at the Astara Chile Classic presented by Scotiabank, where he finished tied for 18th with a score of nine-under.

Buchanan has an average of -0.446 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of 0.291 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.