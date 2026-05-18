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27M AGO

Jackson Buchanan betting profile: The CJ CUP Byron Nelson

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Detailed view of The PGA TOUR flag during the second round of the Korn Ferry Tour Qualifying Tournament at Landings Club-Marshwood Course on November 6, 2022 in Savannah, Georgia. (Andrew Wevers/PGA TOUR)

Detailed view of The PGA TOUR flag during the second round of the Korn Ferry Tour Qualifying Tournament at Landings Club-Marshwood Course on November 6, 2022 in Savannah, Georgia. (Andrew Wevers/PGA TOUR)

    Jackson Buchanan will make his debut at The CJ CUP Byron Nelson when the tournament begins May 21-24 at TPC Craig Ranch in McKinney, Texas. The event features a $10.3 million purse with defending champion Scottie Scheffler looking to repeat after his dominant 31-under performance last year.

    Latest odds for Buchanan at The CJ CUP Byron Nelson.

    At The CJ CUP Byron Nelson

    • Buchanan will be making his first appearance at The CJ CUP Byron Nelson in the past five years.
    • Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 31-under.

    Buchanan's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    May 17, 2026Colonial Life Charity ClassicMC71-69E--
    April 19, 2026Tulum Championship at PGA Riviera MayaMC72-83+11--
    April 5, 2026LECOM Suncoast ClassicT7165-73-70-73-32.750
    March 29, 2026Club Car Championship at The Landings Golf & Athletic ClubMC73-70-1--
    March 8, 2026Astara Chile Classic presented by ScotiabankT1867-70-71-67-942.063
    March 1, 2026119 Visa Argentina Open presented by MacroMC68-71-1--
    Feb. 8, 2026Astara Golf Championship presented by MastercardMC74-70+2--
    Feb. 1, 2026The Panama ChampionshipMC74-70+4--
    Jan. 21, 2026The Bahamas Great Abaco Classic at The Abaco ClubT6572-71-78-78+113.900
    Jan. 14, 2026The Bahamas Golf Classic at Atlantis Paradise IslandT3366-70-66-70-1620.583

    Buchanan's recent performances

    • Buchanan has finished in the top 20 once over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Astara Chile Classic presented by Scotiabank, where he finished tied for 18th with a score of nine-under.
    • Buchanan has an average of -0.446 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.291 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Buchanan has averaged -0.042 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Buchanan's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee---0.446
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green--0.291
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green---0.107
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting--0.219
    Average Strokes Gained: Total---0.042

    Buchanan's advanced stats and rankings

    • Buchanan has struggled with his driving in his past five tournaments, posting a -0.446 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average.
    • His approach play has been a relative strength, with a 0.291 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green mark over his last five starts.
    • On the greens, Buchanan has delivered a 0.219 Strokes Gained: Putting average in his past five tournaments, helping to offset some of his tee-to-green struggles.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Buchanan as of the start of The CJ CUP Byron Nelson.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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