Jackson Buchanan betting profile: The CJ CUP Byron Nelson
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Detailed view of The PGA TOUR flag during the second round of the Korn Ferry Tour Qualifying Tournament at Landings Club-Marshwood Course on November 6, 2022 in Savannah, Georgia. (Andrew Wevers/PGA TOUR)
Jackson Buchanan will make his debut at The CJ CUP Byron Nelson when the tournament begins May 21-24 at TPC Craig Ranch in McKinney, Texas. The event features a $10.3 million purse with defending champion Scottie Scheffler looking to repeat after his dominant 31-under performance last year.
At The CJ CUP Byron Nelson
- Buchanan will be making his first appearance at The CJ CUP Byron Nelson in the past five years.
- Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 31-under.
Buchanan's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|May 17, 2026
|Colonial Life Charity Classic
|MC
|71-69
|E
|--
|April 19, 2026
|Tulum Championship at PGA Riviera Maya
|MC
|72-83
|+11
|--
|April 5, 2026
|LECOM Suncoast Classic
|T71
|65-73-70-73
|-3
|2.750
|March 29, 2026
|Club Car Championship at The Landings Golf & Athletic Club
|MC
|73-70
|-1
|--
|March 8, 2026
|Astara Chile Classic presented by Scotiabank
|T18
|67-70-71-67
|-9
|42.063
|March 1, 2026
|119 Visa Argentina Open presented by Macro
|MC
|68-71
|-1
|--
|Feb. 8, 2026
|Astara Golf Championship presented by Mastercard
|MC
|74-70
|+2
|--
|Feb. 1, 2026
|The Panama Championship
|MC
|74-70
|+4
|--
|Jan. 21, 2026
|The Bahamas Great Abaco Classic at The Abaco Club
|T65
|72-71-78-78
|+11
|3.900
|Jan. 14, 2026
|The Bahamas Golf Classic at Atlantis Paradise Island
|T33
|66-70-66-70
|-16
|20.583
Buchanan's recent performances
- Buchanan has finished in the top 20 once over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Astara Chile Classic presented by Scotiabank, where he finished tied for 18th with a score of nine-under.
- Buchanan has an average of -0.446 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.291 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Buchanan has averaged -0.042 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Buchanan's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|-0.446
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|0.291
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|-
|-0.107
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|0.219
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|-0.042
Buchanan's advanced stats and rankings
- Buchanan has struggled with his driving in his past five tournaments, posting a -0.446 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average.
- His approach play has been a relative strength, with a 0.291 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green mark over his last five starts.
- On the greens, Buchanan has delivered a 0.219 Strokes Gained: Putting average in his past five tournaments, helping to offset some of his tee-to-green struggles.
All stats in this article are accurate for Buchanan as of the start of The CJ CUP Byron Nelson.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.