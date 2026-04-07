Bolton: Ride with or against chalk using momentum, course history

Collin Morikawa ... Out of undeniable respect for his track record at Augusta National, he’s No. 15 in the Power Rankings, but he’s a massive risk until he’s healthy enough to perform without a major injury making the decision for him.

Jordan Spieth ... For a guy for whom course history has been an automatic contributor to our decisions for a long time, it’s no longer as impactful. Last week’s T63 at the Valero Texas Open is the latest evidence. Meanwhile, one of the 2015 champ’s unintentional takeaways will be in observing how McIlroy glows in the wake of achieving the career Grand Slam at Augusta National a year ago. Spieth’s own narrative for accomplishing the same will be rekindled at the PGA Championship in five weeks.

Brooks Koepka ... Because his putting has been operating like a coin flip since returning to the PGA TOUR, his role is best as a contrarian in DFS. Conservative gamers won’t give him a second thought despite his quintet of trophies in the majors and strong record at Augusta National, but those preferring sharper angles rooted in a foundation of significant success to elevate confidence for a singular performance on the biggest of stages won’t mind 2-1 odds for heads.