Bolton: Ludvig Åberg leads strategic charge at Valero Texas Open

After next week’s Masters, there will be three consecutive Signature Events, none of which will have a cut. The Cadillac Championship is a new tournament held at Trump National Doral’s Blue Monster. While the course isn’t new to professional golfers, it’s been 10 years since the PGA TOUR last visited, so the statute of limitations on the value of any course history has expired. The same goes for Aronimink Golf Club, host of the PGA Championship, which anchors the fivesome of premier events on deck. Both of those tournaments can be treated as bonuses. It’s why they are omitted from future possibilities. Great players will play well at both, but we will be relying on factors other than familiarity.