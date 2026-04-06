Odds Outlook: Full betting odds for big names at the Masters
6 Min Read
Golfbet Roundtable: Key trends for making picks at the Masters
Written by Mike Glasscott
The 90th edition of the Masters at Augusta National Golf Club will decide the first major championship winner of the 2026 season.
The field of 91 features the top 50 in the Official World Golf Rankings, including perennial betting favorite and world No. 1 Scottie Scheffler (+500 at FanDuel Sportsbook). The two-time green jacket winner arrived on the weekend with a brand-new baby boy in tow. Idle in tournament play since closing with 71 to earn T22 at THE PLAYERS, Scheffler will look to break a recent trend. The last winner at Augusta National to take three weeks off before the event was Adam Scott (+6500), who became the first Australian champion in 2013.
In six starts so far in 2026, Scheffler won The American Express to kick off the season and cashed T24 or better in the other five tournaments. Making his seventh consecutive start at the Masters, the four-time major champion is the only player in the field who earned T10 or better money in the last four editions. Precise iron play and an underrated short game have carried him over the finish line twice during his hot streak. A rested Scheffler should be a dangerous Scheffler.
The top three choices at FanDuel will each enjoy the champion’s dinner on Tuesday night. Jon Rahm (+850) joined the elite club with his victory in the 2023 tournament, winning in his seventh start and earning his fifth top 10 from his last six attempts. The two-time major champion earned T8 at the PGA Championship and followed with T7 at the U.S. Open in 2025 to take his career total of top-10 results to 15 from 36 starts in major championships.
Reigning champion Rory McIlroy (+1200) completed the career Grand Slam here in 2025. Making his 17th start at the Masters, the second-most needed in history to win for the first time, he defeated Ryder Cup teammate Justin Rose (+3000) in a playoff. The Ulsterman won his first major championship, and fifth overall, since 2014. He will present the champions’ dinner on Tuesday and will be the most in-demand player on the property until the tournament commences Thursday morning.
Rory McIlroy hits 228-yard approach to 40 feet, sets up birdie on No. 16 at THE PLAYERS
Another victory for McIlroy would join Jack Nicklaus (1965-66), Nick Faldo (1989-90) and Tiger Woods (2004-05) as the only players to successfully defend the title. After a back issue forced him to withdraw from the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard after two rounds, he earned T46 at THE PLAYERS Championship the following week with four loops of 71 or worse at TPC Sawgrass. Augusta National will challenge any ailment and will identify any weaknesses throughout the bag, including rust.
Bryson DeChambeau (+1200) lost a duel in the final group with McIlroy in 2025, but earning T5 was his best result in nine tries. The average number of tournaments played before winning is just over seven. Already twice a victor at the U.S. Open, he owns six top-10 paydays from his previous eight starts in major championships. The power and precision are non-negotiable; the putter and short game will have to hold up under the pressure of the moment if he is going to break through at Augusta National.
Xander Schauffele (+1600) joins Scheffler as the only two players in the field of 91 in 2026 to have earned top-10 money over the last three tournaments. After falling short of the weekend in 2022, the Californian racked up 10 of 12 rounds at par or better and earned paydays of T10, eighth, and T8 from 2023 through 2025. Before his current streak, he led the tournament on Sunday in 2019 before ultimately finishing second. He added another podium payday, T3, in 2021, and has five total top-10 results from just eight starts. Unlike his PGA TOUR counterparts listed above, he arrives in form. His solo third-place performance at THE PLAYERS Championship was followed by T4 at the Valspar Championship the following week. The two-time major champion in 2024 owns 17 top-10 results from 34 major championship starts and has qualified for the weekend 31 times.
Ludvig Åberg (+1600) makes his third start at the Masters and is yet to finish outside the top seven. The Swede finished second on debut, four shots behind Scheffler in 2024, and returned to earn solo seventh-place money in 2025. The moment, the history, and the execution have not overwhelmed the 26-year-old, who can flush it tee-to-green. Entering his third Masters, he is fighting to close the deal on TOUR. The 36 and 54-hole leader at THE PLAYERS Championship slipped to T5 after a closing round 76. Last week at the Valero Texas Open, he sat one shot off the 54-hole lead but could not keep up with the leaders in difficult conditions on Sunday. He enters the week on a run of T3, T5, and T5 paydays. He’s close.
Ludvig Åberg makes birdie on No. 18 at Valero
Cameron Young (+2000) will attempt to join Scottie Scheffler and Rory McIlroy to become the third consecutive Masters champion to win THE PLAYERS Championship in the same season. Since flipping the switch last August, he cashed paydays of T11 or better in nine of his last 12 events on TOUR. Young, a winner on TOUR twice in his last 12 starts, makes his fifth visit down Magnolia Lane. Half of his four visits have found him collecting money in the top 10, while the other two saw him pack up and leave early.
Matt Fitzpatrick (+2000) was beaten to the finish line at TPC Sawgrass by Young, but the Englishman closed out his first victory since the 2023 RBC Heritage the following week at the Valspar Championship, his third win on TOUR. The owner of 18 consecutive cuts made on TOUR trails only Scheffler (71), Robert MacIntyre (22), and Hideki Matsuyama (19). He has made 10 straight cuts here as a pro, earning top-10 money twice (T10, 2023; T7, 2016). Only Adam Scott (15) and Hideki Matsuyama (11) have longer active streaks.
The 2025 FedExCup champion, Tommy Fleetwood (+2200), arrives for his 10th start at the Masters. Currently on a run of eight straight paydays in Georgia, the Englishman’s best finish is T3 in 2024, his only top-10 result. With five events under his belt in 2026, he owns four top-10 paydays, including T8 at THE PLAYERS and T10 at the Valero Texas Open in preparation for this week. In search of his first major championship, he no longer carries the burden of “best player not to win on the PGA TOUR”. The 2025 season was the first year he did not earn a top-10 result in a major since 2021.
Here's a look at the odds for other notable players, with odds via FanDuel:
- +3000: Robert MacIntyre, Justin Rose
- +3300: Collin Morikawa
- +3500: Min Woo Lee, Patrick Reed, Hideki Matsuyama
- +4500: Chris Gotterup, Jordan Spieth
- +5000: Si Woo Kim
- +5500: Shane Lowry, Russell Henley, Viktor Hovland
- +6000: Akshay Bhatia
- +6500: Adam Scott, Justin Thomas, Nicolai Højgaard
- +7000: Jake Knapp, Sepp Straka, Tyrrell Hatton, J.J. Spaun, Jacob Bridgeman, Patrick Cantlay
- +8000: Marco Penge
For resources to overcome a gambling problem, call or text 1-800-MY-RESET today.