Odds Outlook: Full betting odds for big names at the Masters

Xander Schauffele (+1600) joins Scheffler as the only two players in the field of 91 in 2026 to have earned top-10 money over the last three tournaments. After falling short of the weekend in 2022, the Californian racked up 10 of 12 rounds at par or better and earned paydays of T10, eighth, and T8 from 2023 through 2025. Before his current streak, he led the tournament on Sunday in 2019 before ultimately finishing second. He added another podium payday, T3, in 2021, and has five total top-10 results from just eight starts. Unlike his PGA TOUR counterparts listed above, he arrives in form. His solo third-place performance at THE PLAYERS Championship was followed by T4 at the Valspar Championship the following week. The two-time major champion in 2024 owns 17 top-10 results from 34 major championship starts and has qualified for the weekend 31 times.