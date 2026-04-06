Power Rankings: Masters Tournament

No, the winners of the Valspar Championship, the Texas Children’s Houston Open and the Valero Texas Open aren’t the only storylines headed into the Masters; rather, what Fitzpatrick, Woodland and Spaun have in common across the last three weeks reflect that every narrative is given oxygen for the first major. One of the reasons is that any of the entrants still is in position to win the calendar grand slam, but it’s still just another golf tournament. Well, that’s at least one way for those sniffing victory can help settle the nerves come Sunday.