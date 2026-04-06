Collin Morikawa taking it 'day by day' as injury leaves Masters status uncertain

A limited Morikawa could still be a dangerous Morikawa. He boasts an impressive Masters history, with four straight top 15s at Augusta National. His best finish was a tie for third in 2024. He also won earlier this year at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am and continued that strong play over the next month. He finished in a tie for seventh at The Genesis Invitational and fifth at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard. That was his last complete start, however, derailing his momentum ahead of the year’s first major.