Bolton: Strategy shifts as Segment 2 opens at Valspar Championship

Patrick Cantlay ... Registering on 11% of rosters saved, he’s a popular choice. That’s no surprise, but note that he’s omitted from Future Possibilities below because this tournament doesn’t resonate as a smart investment. There are three tournaments to come at which he’ll make sense, so remain patient. That shouldn’t be too hard given that he’s connected for only two top 30s in six starts this season, anyway.

Jordan Spieth ... The 2015 Valspar champion also finished T3 in 2023, so he has the receipts to support an ownership percentage pushing 17% based on course success alone. However, his round-to-round inconsistency isn’t for the fate of heart despite a trio of top 25s this season. And like Cantlay, Spieth doesn’t appear in Future Possibilities for which I have six other tournaments in the pipeline as reasonable targets. Remember, he plays some of his best golf in his home state of Texas where there are four stops to come in Segment 2.

Ben Griffin ... Straight strugglin’. He populates almost 6% of the saved rosters, but there’s an argument that even that dedication is too high. After opening the season with an extension of form with which he concluded 2025, he’s gone 3-for-5 without a top 25. Both missed cuts were in the last two tournaments. His metrics off the tee and on approach are not indicative of the kind of precision that yielded three victories last year, so there’s enough evidence to believe that it’s not a speedbump. Let him figure things out before revisiting.