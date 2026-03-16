Power Rankings: Valspar Championship

In the last three completed seasons, the PGA TOUR has gone into the Florida Swing like a lamb and left like a lion. As host of the series-opening Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, the Champion Course at PGA National has eased since its once-ferocious reputation. The Copperhead Course at Innisbrook Resort has not. Not only has it been the hardest track among the quartet in relation to par in the time frame, but it’s also been the hardest par 71 among all non-majors on the PGA TOUR in two of the last three seasons. (It was second-toughest in 2024.) Last year’s field posted 71.865.