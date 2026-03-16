Power Rankings: Valspar Championship
4 Min Read
Golf is Hard | Snake Pit at Valspar
Written by Rob Bolton
Don’t cry that the Florida Swing is coming to end, be happy that it happened.
No matter how ancient some familiar phrases of the 21st century might feel, that one very much is current for where the PGA TOUR finds itself this week.
As it has for years, the Valspar Championship anchors the foursome of formidable competitions in the Sunshine State. And as it has for all 25 editions of the tournament, Innisbrook Resort’s Copperhead Course in Palm Harbor, Florida, north of Tampa, serves as the host.
The recent history of what is the hardest track on the slate, how Copperhead sets up and much more, continue reading below the ranking of those in the field of 135 projected to contend for the title.
In the last three completed seasons, the PGA TOUR has gone into the Florida Swing like a lamb and left like a lion. As host of the series-opening Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, the Champion Course at PGA National has eased since its once-ferocious reputation. The Copperhead Course at Innisbrook Resort has not. Not only has it been the hardest track among the quartet in relation to par in the time frame, but it’s also been the hardest par 71 among all non-majors on the PGA TOUR in two of the last three seasons. (It was second-toughest in 2024.) Last year’s field posted 71.865.
While the challenge is fitting for the four-week stretch, the course itself looks like it belongs outside the Sunshine State. Decidedly parkland with narrow, tree-lined fairways and over 75 feet in elevation change across 18 holes, the 55-year-old Larry Packard design is a teaser for what lies ahead when the weather warms and the PGA TOUR heads north in the coming months.
Like TPC Sawgrass, which is a stock par 72, Copperhead also reads 7,352 yards on the scorecard, but it has five par 3s and four difficult par 5s. In fact, the latter set ranked fifth-highest among all on TOUR last year. Shot-shaping and shot-making relegate drivers to lesser-used weapons. Averaging 278.7 yards in distance of all drives, Copperhead ranked second-shortest in the stat, in which it is perennially among the five shortest, and yet the field comes close to average in finding fairways if it totals a mere seven of 13 per round.
The experience on approach is equally as rough – the literal version of which could reach four inches this week, which is an increase of one-half of one inch. (It’s overseeded as usual.) Last year’s field fell short of averaging 10 greens in regulation per round on the smaller-than-average targets. And even when guys are putting for par breakers, that’s also no bargain on the overseeded Bermudagrass greens ready to run to 12 ½ feet as measured by the Stimpmeter. Converting as many as three of 10 tries will lift the field average.
Of course, with The Snake Pit looming on the par-4 16th, par -3 17th and par-4 18th holes, there’s simply no room to breathe. Or exhale. Last year’s clip across the trio was 0.481 strokes over par. En route to his victory, Viktor Hovland netted 1-under par with three birdies against two bogeys. The 475-yard 16th was the hardest hole on Copperhead in each of the last three years and among the hardest 30 of all par 4s played on the PGA TOUR in each of those seasons.
Even if any in the field is hopeful for Mother Nature to soften the track, her last reasonable opportunity is on Monday. When it ends, a cold Tuesday could foil well-intended practice sessions, but by the time the opening round arrives on Thursday, it’s possible that nothing but sunshine from above and daytime highs in the 70s will be experienced throughout the tournament. A northerly breeze for the first two rounds will rotate and push from the west and abate a bit on the weekend.
ROB BOLTON’S SCHEDULE
PGATOUR.com’s Rob Bolton previews and recaps every tournament. Refer to the timing of his contributions below. He’s also active as @RobBoltonGolf on X where you can connect with him.
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