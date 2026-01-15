PGA TOUR announces updates to 2026 season, FedExCup Playoffs points adjustments

For the 2026 Regular Season, the winners of the FedEx St. Jude Championship and BMW Championship will receive 750 FedExCup points (down from 2,000), matching the distribution used for THE PLAYERS and major championships. Following the format change to the TOUR Championship that removes Starting Strokes, the adjustment in points is designed to reward consistent performance throughout the season while further positioning the TOUR Championship as the hardest tournament for which to qualify.