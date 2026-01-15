PGA TOUR announces updates to 2026 season, FedExCup Playoffs points adjustments
Written by Staff
PONTE VEDRA, Fla. — As the 2026 PGA TOUR Regular Season gets underway at the Sony Open in Hawaii, the PGA TOUR has announced changes to both FedExCup points distributions and payouts for the upcoming year in order to give a more complete representation of a player’s performance across a full season.
For the 2026 Regular Season, the winners of the FedEx St. Jude Championship and BMW Championship will receive 750 FedExCup points (down from 2,000), matching the distribution used for THE PLAYERS and major championships. Following the format change to the TOUR Championship that removes Starting Strokes, the adjustment in points is designed to reward consistent performance throughout the season while further positioning the TOUR Championship as the hardest tournament for which to qualify.
To constitute the change, FedExCup Bonus Money, a pool of nearly $100 million, will be distributed to the top 125 players in the FedExCup standings through the BMW Championship, rather than the top 150. The money previously paid out to Nos. 126-150 has been reallocated to players in the Pathways system through the Member Support Program, rewarding performance and reducing financial barriers for players progressing through Pathways, while also supporting formerly exempt PGA TOUR members.
Along with the FedExCup Bonus Money updates, the $40 million purse at the TOUR Championship is now considered Official Money and is separate from the FedExCup bonus pool. The winner of the TOUR Championship will receive $10 million, the largest winner’s share on TOUR from the largest purse of the season.
Last year, Tommy Fleetwood claimed his first PGA TOUR title at the TOUR Championship to become the 2025 FedExCup champion.
With the return of Brooks Koepka to the PGA TOUR, as part of the Returning Member Program, he will be ineligible to receive FedExCup Bonus Money in 2026. But if the nine-time TOUR winner makes it to the TOUR Championship, he will be able to compete for a share of the $40 million purse at East Lake.