'PGA TOUR 2K25 will be one fans don’t want to miss': Inside fan-forward innovations unveiled for 2025
5 Min Read
2K and HB Studios announced the next edition of its biennial franchise with PGA TOUR 2K25. (Courtesy 2K and HB Studios)
Written by Michael LoRé
Ahead of the 2024 TOUR Championship at East Lake Golf Club in Atlanta, PGA TOUR Commissioner Jay Monahan held a press conference to discuss the state of golf and evolution of the TOUR.
Monahan highlighted the fan-focused innovations and improvements undergone and those to come, with the goal of showcasing the best version of the PGA TOUR to fans, players, partners and tournaments. From the increased strength of fields for Full-Field Events to successful Signature Events, the creation of the Creator Council and launch of the tech-infused TGL earlier this January, the PGA TOUR is striving to engage stakeholders in new and meaningful ways with the goal of “creating a better, more relevant PGA TOUR.”
The PGA TOUR 2K video game franchise provides another opportunity for the TOUR and its partners to do just that. Tuesday, 2K and HB Studios announced the next edition of its biennial franchise with PGA TOUR 2K25.
“Sometimes video games are the first entry point to a respective sport for a lot of different people,” said Bryce Yang, senior director of brand marketing, sports at 2K. “If we can have some small role in getting more people interested in golf and engaging with golf to maybe watch the TOUR, go play or even make trips to Scotland, that’s something everyone is excited to be a part of.”
Available worldwide beginning Friday, Feb. 28, the PGA TOUR 2K25 Standard Edition features six-time PGA TOUR winner Max Homa, who is making his franchise debut, 2022 U.S. Open champion Matt Fitzpatrick, a 2K sponsored athlete, and PGA TOUR 2K Executive Director and golf legend Tiger Woods on the cover. The trio also grace the cover of the Deluxe Edition (available in digital format only), while Woods features solely on the cover of the Legend Edition (digital only).
“We are beyond thrilled to showcase the best golfer of all time in Tiger alongside two of today’s top golfers on the TOUR with Matt and Max,” said Dennis Ceccarelli, senior vice president, sports at 2K. “The development team at HB Studios delivered an innovative experience for casual and hardcore golf fans alike, featuring new archetypes, iconic major tournaments including the 'Home of Golf' with St. Andrews, and so much more.
“PGA TOUR 2K25 will be one fans don’t want to miss.”
Remaining rooted in authenticity and credibility to appeal to novice and diehard golf fans alike, 2K25 introduces the U.S. Open, The Open Championship and PGA Championship to the franchise for the first time in partnership with the USGA, PGA of America and The R&A.
Offering 29 licensed courses at launch, players will be able to test their skills at the 2025 U.S. Open at Oakmont Country Club, 2025 PGA Championship at Quail Hollow Club and The 153rd Open at Royal Portrush Golf Club.
The Old Course at St. Andrews is arriving in Season 2 shortly after launch.
“For the large majority of people, the opportunity to play some of those courses is quite limited, so for our team in conjunction with these different organizations to bring them into everyone’s living room is a treat for golf fans,” Yang said. “It’s exciting. Those are courses and tournaments people have been looking forward to and it’s been a great opportunity to bring them in.”
"Topgolf" mode returns as well as the industry-leading "Course Designer," which features all-new tools, surfaces and items allowing players to build their dream courses, hit all the right angles with new camera systems and share them for the online community to experience around the globe.
In addition to expanded tournaments and courses, PGA TOUR 2K25 features several new franchise advancements, including the addition of new EvoSwing mechanics with new shot types, ball flights, roll physics and roll improvements. A new "Attributes Point" system, upgraded "Skill Trees" and an all-new "Equipment Progression" system lets players represent themselves and their unique game-play styles on the course through "MyPLAYER" customization.
Users are able to customize their players with a variety of apparel options available from licensed brands including adidas, Nike Golf, Malbon Golf, Lululemon, Barstool Golf, Extra Butter and more. Clubs and balls from Callaway, TaylorMade, Cobra, Puma, Mizuno and Titleist can keep players swinging in style.
Players can also participate in the most immersive and customizable "MyCAREER" experience in franchise history, showcasing their personality through the customization suite and interviews, while enjoying extra gameplay moments with all-new training and pre-tournament events.
“We are so excited that a new installment of the PGA TOUR 2K franchise is on its way this year,” said Len Brown, chief global business ventures at the PGA TOUR. “The game captures the beauty of our sport and it has become an integral part of the PGA TOUR fan experience. The cover stars are exemplary representatives of the TOUR and really showcase today’s top talent in the sport.”
Not only will players be able to create themselves via MyPLAYER customization, they’ll be able enjoy the game playing as a number of PGA TOUR and LPGA pros, with 11 players featured at launch including Woods, Homa, Fitzpatrick, Justin Thomas, Tony Finau, Lydia Ko and Brooke Henderson.
Like in prior editions of the franchise, players of PGA TOUR 2K25 will have the opportunity to play as their favorite golf-loving athletes, creators and celebrities; Michael Jordan, Steph Curry, John Cena, Gareth Bale, Barstool Golf and Dude Perfect were playable options in 2K23.
Christopher McDonald, who will reprise his role as Shooter McGavin in "Happy Gilmore 2," expected to be released later this year, will be a playable character in PGA TOUR 2K25.
Offering expansive gameplay and customization in PGA TOUR 2K25 was a priority for the game’s developers and creative teams, who recognize the value in not only letting users express themselves with how they look and play, but also get closer to the game they love or are just discovering.
“You can truly see the innovation and momentum that is going on right now in the sport of golf,” Yang said. “There are great opportunities between games, personalities, influencers, new golf leagues, etc., for us to collectively, led by the TOUR, really try to be fan-forward and look at the future of the sport.”