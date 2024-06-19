PGA TOUR commits to bringing fans even more of what they want
4 Min Read
New "Fan Forward" innovations planned for PGA TOUR future. (Keyur Khamar/PGA TOUR)
'Fan Forward’ initiative will help uncover future enhancements
Written by Staff @PGATOUR
The fans have always held a special place in golf, one that isn’t replicated in any other sport. Think “Arnie’s Army” or the gallery that trailed Tiger Woods down East Lake’s 18th fairway as he completed an improbable return to the winner’s circle at the 2018 TOUR Championship. Nowhere else can fans get as close to the competition, or the competitors.
They line the fairways, steps away from the best players in the world. Their roars pierce an otherwise silent setting, creating electric environments that enhance the competition. And, of course, they are not just onlookers. They are participants in the game they love.
The fans are the lifeblood of the sport.
“We've done extensive research with our fans, and what they're telling us today is simple: They love golf, and they're loyal to the PGA TOUR,” Commissioner Jay Monahan said during a press conference at THE PLAYERS Championship. “They want to watch the world's best golfers compete in tournaments with history, meaning and legacies on the line at venues they recognize and love. They also want to know how we're planning to make the sport more entertaining and easier for them to watch and follow.”
That is why the PGA TOUR, in its continued quest to provide compelling tournaments that showcase the best the sport has to offer, is building on its previous work and embarking on a “Fan Forward” initiative to bring the fans even more of what they want. This process is empowered by the PGA TOUR’s new era and built upon unprecedented interest and participation in the game.
This initiative and resulting innovations will be accelerated and supported by the recent creation of PGA TOUR Enterprises and investment from Strategic Sports Group, which allow the TOUR to focus on fan priorities and more quickly deliver what the fan desires. The Player Equity Program unveiled this year also ensures success because it aligns the players’ priorities with the growth of the TOUR – and the TOUR grows when it reaches more fans.
To participate in the initial Fan Forward survey, please click here.
Research, data collection and testing will be keystones to the entire “Fan Forward” process. Multiple areas will be reviewed, from the competitive arena to digital and broadcast innovations as well as the onsite experience. Eventual enhancements could impact how the fans consume the competition, as well as a round, a tournament or an entire season.
This is a long-term initiative that will begin with no assumptions about potential outcomes. It is the fans’ desires that will drive the research and innovation. It will start broadly and will let the research guide deeper analysis into specific areas.
“As we start the Fan Forward initiative, we are solely focused on digging deeper into what fans like and why they like it,” said Billy Schroder, the TOUR’s Senior Vice President, Competitions – Special Projects. “We will be surveying and interviewing all levels of fans, from the core to the casual to the non-golf fan. Only after we have a good understanding of what the fans want more of from PGA TOUR golf will we being looking at concepts for how to deliver it to them.”
All corners of the industry will be invited to participate: “In addition to our fans, we want to make sure anyone and everyone invested in the TOUR, from its players and caddies to tournaments and sponsors and industry partners, have the ability to share their perspective of what it is the fans love most about watching PGA TOUR golf,” Schroder added.
Of those that complete the survey, many will be invited to participate in focus groups and in-depth interviews with the TOUR as well as an independent research group to provide greater insight into fan preferences.
What the TOUR learns from this research will drive discussion at Player Advisory Council, Policy Board and Enterprises Board meetings, as well as with industry partners with which the PGA TOUR works closely. As solutions to provide more of what fans want are identified, they will be tested and refined to ensure they are delivering what’s intended.
“Our business thrives when together we're all laser focused on delivering for our fans,” Commissioner Monahan said. “If we fail on that front, we fail on every front.”
The PGA TOUR has the best fans in the world. Now they will help build a better PGA TOUR.