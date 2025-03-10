PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
Morgan Stanley drives innovation at THE PLAYERS with AI Course Setup Tool

    Artificial intelligence has a growing impact in our world, and now, in a PGA TOUR first, it will assist rules officials and agronomists with course setup at THE PLAYERS Championship. This week at TPC Sawgrass, they will have access to the AI Course Setup Tool Presented by Morgan Stanley, a new app that provides more data than ever before to help rules officials and agronomists set the course for THE PLAYERS competition each day.

    “As a firm long committed to innovation and a vision for what’s possible, we are proud to partner with the TOUR on this groundbreaking tool,” said Morgan Stanley’s Chief Marketing Officer Alice Milligan. “By helping to bring this next-gen tech straight to the hands of the rules officials, we hope this will have a lasting impact on the game of golf during THE PLAYERS and beyond.”

    Course setup is currently a manual process, but the AI Course Setup Tool will now leverage AI to assist with setting tee and hole locations, showing how different setup decisions and course conditions will impact play based on simulated results including expected scoring, driving distance, rough penalty and more.


    A look at the AI Course Setup Tool Presented by Morgan Stanley that is being used to help with course setup at THE PLAYERS 2025. (PGA TOUR)

