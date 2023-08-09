Experience the FedExCup Playoffs virtually through PGA TOUR Scramble on Roblox

“In any of the innovation projects we do, we always stay true to our game’s traditions but try to blend them with whatever a platform’s enhancements or opportunities are so this new generation of golf fans can enjoy the game,” said Anne Detlefsen, PGA TOUR Senior Director, Digital and Emerging Content. “In this situation, we’re taking our signature final events of the season, the FedExCup Playoffs, and recreating them in the Roblox universe, which is just a fun opportunity to put a new spin on it but also introduce these fans to our players and the competition that will be going on over the next three weeks as they play the FedExCup Playoffs IRL.”