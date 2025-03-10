Behind the scenes of PGA TOUR Pro Golf’s courses

The curves are also how the boundaries of the course are recognized in game, he explained. When your shot lands on the fairway, those curves are how the game knows to tell you that you landed "on the fairway." The developers have a set of materials for every terrain type, so that the ball's physics are precise and accurate to the millimeter, based on exactly where you landed on the course. Curves are also used to define the out-of-bounds areas, which then keep the golf balls and cameras within the constraints of the hole.