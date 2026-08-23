Scottie Scheffler reveals he battled hand, foot and mouth disease in ‘frustrating’ week at BMW Championship
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Scottie Scheffler reaches par-5 No. 17 in two, makes birdie at BMW Championship
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ST. LOUIS – Sickness always seems to hit at the worst time, and that was certainly the case for Scottie Scheffler.
Scheffler revealed Sunday that he’s dealing with hand, foot and mouth disease. The symptoms began on Monday, the day after he won the FedEx St. Jude Championship by eight strokes.
Scheffler said he has blisters on his hand and throat. His hands were particularly problematic and made it difficult to grip the club throughout the week at Bellerive. Scheffler had to alter his workout and practice routine to make it through four rounds.
“If I was smarter, maybe I would have pulled out, but I was playing so good I felt like if I could knock it out quickly and just get through the first couple rounds I would still have a chance,” Scheffler said. “I think that's part of my stubbornness, probably. That's probably a strength of mine and a weakness at times.”
Scottie Scheffler sinks 43-foot birdie putt on No. 16 at BMW Championship
Scheffler managed well despite the pain, recovering after an over-par first round with three rounds in the 60s. Scheffler finished 7 under, tied for 11th as he signed his scorecard. The illness helps explain why the world No. 1 couldn't maintain his torrid form in St. Louis. He ranked 31st in Strokes Gained: Approach, a far cry from his recent performances.
“I really just did my best to try and battle and it maybe was a poor decision playing, but I've never been one to try and quit,” Scheffler said.
The sickness could be the only thing standing in Scheffler’s way. He will enter the FedExCup at No. 1 in the standings, though that doesn’t give him the head start he had in previous years. Starting Strokes were eliminated after the 2024 TOUR Championship. Everyone will begin with a clean slate next week, with the low 72-hole score claiming the TOUR Championship and FedExCup.
Scheffler will just be looking for a clean bill of health.
“I've never been one to ever pull out of a tournament, especially in the middle of it,” Scheffler said. “That's really frustrating for me. So I definitely didn't want to do that going into this week, even though it was suggested. But I'm proud of how I fought. Feel like I'm starting to heal up.”