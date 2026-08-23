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Official

TOUR ChampionshipRight Arrow

1

Scottie Scheffler
USA
S. Scheffler
Tot
-16
R4
-4

-16

1

USA
S. Scheffler
Tot
-16
R4
-4

2

Viktor Hovland
NOR
V. Hovland
Tot
-13
R4
+2

-13

2

NOR
V. Hovland
Tot
-13
R4
+2

3

Ryan Gerard
USA
R. Gerard
Tot
-12
R4
+2

-12

3

USA
R. Gerard
Tot
-12
R4
+2

T4

Alex Fitzpatrick
ENG
A. Fitzpatrick
Tot
-11
R4
-4

-11

T4

ENG
A. Fitzpatrick
Tot
-11
R4
-4

T4

Jacob Bridgeman
USA
J. Bridgeman
Tot
-11
R4
-2

-11

T4

USA
J. Bridgeman
Tot
-11
R4
-2

T4

Min Woo Lee
AUS
M. Lee
Tot
-11
R4
-2

-11

T4

AUS
M. Lee
Tot
-11
R4
-2

T4

Russell Henley
USA
R. Henley
Tot
-11
R4
-2

-11

T4

USA
R. Henley
Tot
-11
R4
-2

T4

Rory McIlroy
NIR
R. McIlroy
Tot
-11
R4
-1

-11

T4

NIR
R. McIlroy
Tot
-11
R4
-1

T4

Chris Gotterup
USA
C. Gotterup
Tot
-11
R4
+1

-11

T4

USA
C. Gotterup
Tot
-11
R4
+1

T4

Ludvig Åberg
SWE
L. Åberg
Tot
-11
R4
+1

-11

T4

SWE
L. Åberg
Tot
-11
R4
+1

T11

Tommy Fleetwood
ENG
T. Fleetwood
Tot
-10
R4
-3

-10

T11

ENG
T. Fleetwood
Tot
-10
R4
-3

T11

Cameron Young
USA
Cam. Young
Tot
-10
R4
E

-10

T11

USA
Cam. Young
Tot
-10
R4
E

T11

Adam Scott
AUS
A. Scott
Tot
-10
R4
+2

-10

T11

AUS
A. Scott
Tot
-10
R4
+2

T14

Xander Schauffele
USA
X. Schauffele
Tot
-9
R4
-4

-9

T14

USA
X. Schauffele
Tot
-9
R4
-4

T14

Tom Kim
KOR
T. Kim
Tot
-9
R4
-2

-9

T14

KOR
T. Kim
Tot
-9
R4
-2
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22D AGO

Scottie Scheffler reveals he battled hand, foot and mouth disease in ‘frustrating’ week at BMW Championship

2 Min Read

Latest

Scottie Scheffler reaches par-5 No. 17 in two, makes birdie at BMW Championship

Scottie Scheffler reaches par-5 No. 17 in two, makes birdie at BMW Championship

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Written by Paul Hodowanic

ST. LOUIS – Sickness always seems to hit at the worst time, and that was certainly the case for Scottie Scheffler.

Scheffler revealed Sunday that he’s dealing with hand, foot and mouth disease. The symptoms began on Monday, the day after he won the FedEx St. Jude Championship by eight strokes.

Scheffler said he has blisters on his hand and throat. His hands were particularly problematic and made it difficult to grip the club throughout the week at Bellerive. Scheffler had to alter his workout and practice routine to make it through four rounds.

“If I was smarter, maybe I would have pulled out, but I was playing so good I felt like if I could knock it out quickly and just get through the first couple rounds I would still have a chance,” Scheffler said. “I think that's part of my stubbornness, probably. That's probably a strength of mine and a weakness at times.”


Scottie Scheffler sinks 43-foot birdie putt on No. 16 at BMW Championship

Scottie Scheffler sinks 43-foot birdie putt on No. 16 at BMW Championship


Scheffler managed well despite the pain, recovering after an over-par first round with three rounds in the 60s. Scheffler finished 7 under, tied for 11th as he signed his scorecard. The illness helps explain why the world No. 1 couldn't maintain his torrid form in St. Louis. He ranked 31st in Strokes Gained: Approach, a far cry from his recent performances.

“I really just did my best to try and battle and it maybe was a poor decision playing, but I've never been one to try and quit,” Scheffler said.

The sickness could be the only thing standing in Scheffler’s way. He will enter the FedExCup at No. 1 in the standings, though that doesn’t give him the head start he had in previous years. Starting Strokes were eliminated after the 2024 TOUR Championship. Everyone will begin with a clean slate next week, with the low 72-hole score claiming the TOUR Championship and FedExCup.

Scheffler will just be looking for a clean bill of health.

“I've never been one to ever pull out of a tournament, especially in the middle of it,” Scheffler said. “That's really frustrating for me. So I definitely didn't want to do that going into this week, even though it was suggested. But I'm proud of how I fought. Feel like I'm starting to heal up.”


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Official

TOUR Championship

1

Scottie Scheffler
USA
S. Scheffler
Tot
-16
R4
-4

-16

1

USA
S. Scheffler
Tot
-16
R4
-4

2

Viktor Hovland
NOR
V. Hovland
Tot
-13
R4
+2

-13

2

NOR
V. Hovland
Tot
-13
R4
+2

3

Ryan Gerard
USA
R. Gerard
Tot
-12
R4
+2

-12

3

USA
R. Gerard
Tot
-12
R4
+2

T4

Alex Fitzpatrick
ENG
A. Fitzpatrick
Tot
-11
R4
-4

-11

T4

ENG
A. Fitzpatrick
Tot
-11
R4
-4

T4

Jacob Bridgeman
USA
J. Bridgeman
Tot
-11
R4
-2

-11

T4

USA
J. Bridgeman
Tot
-11
R4
-2
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