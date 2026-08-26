TOUR Championship props: Can Rory McIlroy top ‘without Scottie Scheffler’ market in Atlanta?
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DraftKings odds: Allocating units for picking winners at TOUR Championship
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The TOUR Championship, the third and final leg of the FedExCup Playoffs, will determine the FedExCup champion at East Lake Golf Club in Atlanta. Only one golfer will be crowned the winner after 72 holes, but players at DraftKings Sportsbook have multiple ways to win throughout the event. Let’s dive in!
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Winner without Scottie Scheffler
- Rory McIlroy (+640)
The career Grand Slam winner has done it all in the game, including proudly lifting the FedExCup trophy three times in 2016, 2019 and 2022. Tiger Woods is the only other player to win the FedExCup multiple times, and he and McIlroy each have three TOUR Championship titles. A victory this week on a track where he is more than familiar with what it takes to win would put McIlroy in a class of his own. Last week, he righted a ship that was lost at sea in Memphis. He ranked third in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee, 11th in SG: Approach the Green, and 10th in SG: Putting. Trailing by five to start the final round, he pulled level with Wyndham Clark on the back nine before falling short (solo third). Blood in the water.
Top Five (including ties)
- Xander Schauffele (+188)
That’s right, I am leaning heavily on the course form angle this week. I will also point out that these are the events that the best players on the planet circle on their calendars. This is it. This is the time to shine. Over the last decade, the Californian has run riot at the par-70, 7,440-yard layout. He is the only winner of the event on debut (2017), and his gross totals during the Starting Strokes era were routinely in the top five. His streak of back-to-back results of T7 or better was halted by a T26 last week in St. Louis at the BMW Championship. Back on the familiar grounds of East Lake, he should be pressing the leaders come Sunday.
Top 10 including ties
- Robert MacIntyre (+176)
The Scotsman is making his third consecutive start at East Lake. In his first two visits, he posted 9 under and earned T17 money. He also closed with 64 in 2024 and opened with 64 in 2025. He finished T7 at the BMW Championship, including a closing 65, meaning his WD from the FedEx St. Jude Championship is nearly forgotten. Also, he squared only six bogeys at Bellerive Country Club, an unfamiliar track. Steady off the tee and fantastic with the putter, he should factor again this week.
Round 1: Head-to-head matchup
- Collin Morikawa (-118) over Si Woo Kim
- Russell Henley (-108) over Chris Gotterup
DraftKings has the full complement of live markets up and running early in the week for the field of 30 at the TOUR Championship.
On his previous three visits to East Lake, Morikawa opened with 64, 66, and 61 to get off to flying starts. After racking up 21 birdies, second only to Patrick Cantlay (25) for the most last week, he also played the par-4 holes in 10 under. The par-70 layout at East Lake will require similar focus when going low. Racking up greens in regulation, his putter will be the key to posting a low one in round one. Kim tees it up in the TOUR Championship for the first time since 2023 and only for the second time in his career (2016).
Henley, a Georgia native, is the underdog to Gotterup (-122), a three-time winner this season. I will lean on the Bermudagrass native to continue his hot play in Atlanta. He set the post-renovation scoring record with an opening-round 61 in 2025, after shooting 67 in 2024 and 65 in 2023. The Macon native led the field in SG: Putting in the final round of the BMW Championship, gaining over four shots on the greens. I’ll ride that hot putter against Gotterup. Give me the “Dawg” in Georgia!
Top 20 (including ties), Same-Game Parlay
- Gary Woodland, Jacob Bridgeman, J.J. Spaun (+240)
Woodland (-205) returns to Atlanta for the first time since 2019. Needing a big finish at the BMW Championship to jump into the top 30, he lurked just one shot off the lead on Sunday before eventually cashing T4. The 42-year-old only squared four bogeys and a double bogey last week. Bridgeman (-198) opened 67-67 on debut at East Lake last year before drifting off to T27. This year, he won The Genesis Invitational, his first victory on TOUR, and he did it against a Signature Event field at Riviera. No longer the “new guy” on the range or just happy to be there, he should be focused on building off 66-67 to close for solo ninth place last week in St. Louis.
During his first visit to East Lake in 2025, J.J. Spaun (-219) closed with 66, his best round of four. Last week, he opened 64-66 before fading on the weekend to T22. His strengths are finding fairways and greens. Keeping it out of the almost four inches of Bermudagrass rough will allow him to fire at more flags.
Finishing positions: Over or under
- Ryan Fox – Over 21.5 (-105): The Open champ struggled last week at the BMW Championship and is making his East Lake debut.
- Alex Fitzpatrick – Over 19.5 (-118): Fitzpatrick got to Atlanta thanks in large part to his team win at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans, but his form has been lacking in recent weeks.
- Kristoffer Reitan – Over 18.5 (-122): Reitan proved at Quail Hollow and the Truist Championship he can handle a big golf course, but he’s one of only two rookies in the field this week, Fitzpatrick being the other.
- Collin Morikawa – Under 12.5 (-108): The two-time major champ has shown flashes of strong form during his career at East Lake. Expect more of the same this week.
Trend or not a trend?
The last eight winners have all come from the final group on Sunday. Slow down before you back one of the final-round chasers!
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