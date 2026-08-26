TOUR Championship props: Can Rory McIlroy top ‘without Scottie Scheffler’ market in Atlanta?

That’s right, I am leaning heavily on the course form angle this week. I will also point out that these are the events that the best players on the planet circle on their calendars. This is it. This is the time to shine. Over the last decade, the Californian has run riot at the par-70, 7,440-yard layout. He is the only winner of the event on debut (2017), and his gross totals during the Starting Strokes era were routinely in the top five. His streak of back-to-back results of T7 or better was halted by a T26 last week in St. Louis at the BMW Championship. Back on the familiar grounds of East Lake, he should be pressing the leaders come Sunday.