Bolton: Consider future possibilities, tournament format for roster management at The American Express

Nick Taylor ... After opening the Sony Open in Hawaii with a field-low-tying 62 and extending the co-lead to the midpoint, he’d settle for a T13 after a pair of even-par 70s on the weekend. No doubt that performance is contributing to an ownership of 12.2% for The American Express, good for 13th-most at last check. However, in 11 trips, he’s never contended, missed five cuts and has just two top 30s. No one in the field has as many starts in the tournament without a top-10 finish.

Justin Rose ... The Englishman is the 12th-most owned at 12.9%. He closed out 2025 with a sixth-place finish at the Hero World Challenge. It punctuated an exceptional run of form that covered eight starts. However, he hasn’t appeared at PGA WEST in three years and didn’t connect for a top 25 in his only three trips in the last 15 years. Give him the time and space to tune up for a pair of tasty possibilities detailed below.

Andrew Novak ... He polished off 2025 with a victory at the Grant Thornton Invitational where he partnered with Lauren Coughlin and prevailed by three strokes. Coincidentally, but oddly, both of his titles last year were in team competitions (Zurich Classic of New Orleans). Despite that mojo that piggybacked a fruitful fall, he’s 0-for-4 at The American Express since he first appeared in 2022. Of his dozen rounds logged, only three were under par, none of which were among his last six.