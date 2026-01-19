Power Rankings: The American Express

Once upon a time, all three courses were pushovers, but the recent renovation of the Stadium Course has separated it from its co-hosts. In its debut in ideal conditions last year, the new setup stood tall for a scoring average of 71.348. That was more than two strokes harder than each of the previous two editions, and easily its highest since wild weather was the story in 2017. Meanwhile, Nicklaus Tournament Course and La Quinta checked in last year at 68.248 and 68.595, respectively, very much in line with their expected targets.