Tom Hoge betting profile: The American Express
1 Min Read
Tom Hoge finished second at 21-under the last time he played at The American Express in 2022. He'll tee off at Pete Dye Stadium Course Jan. 22-25 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2026 American Express.
Hoge's recent history at The American Express
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|T29
|69-69-68-68
|-14
|2024
|T17
|69-68-65-65
|-21
|2023
|T32
|71-66-68-66
|-17
|2022
|2
|65-66-68-68
|-21
|2021
|MC
|71-75
|+2
At The American Express
- In Hoge's most recent appearance at The American Express, in 2025, he finished tied for 29th after posting a score of 14-under.
- Hoge's best finish at this event came in 2022, when he finished second at 21-under.
- Sepp Straka won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 25-under.
Hoge's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Jan. 18, 2026
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|T40
|69-69-70-67
|-5
|12
|Nov. 23, 2025
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|70-68
|-4
|--
|Nov. 9, 2025
|World Wide Technology Championship
|T21
|67-66-70-67
|-18
|--
|Oct. 26, 2025
|Bank of Utah Championship
|T42
|68-70-68-70
|-8
|--
|Oct. 5, 2025
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|74-75
|+5
|--
|Sept. 14, 2025
|Procore Championship
|MC
|70-76
|+2
|--
|Aug. 17, 2025
|BMW Championship
|T33
|72-71-72-71
|+6
|--
|Aug. 10, 2025
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|T64
|73-74-67-72
|+6
|--
|July 27, 2025
|3M Open
|MC
|74-78
|+10
|--
|July 20, 2025
|The Open Championship
|MC
|81-73
|+12
|--
Hoge's recent performances
- Hoge's best finish over his last ten appearances was tied for 21st at the World Wide Technology Championship, where he finished at 18-under.
- Hoge has an average of -0.275 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.340 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Hoge has an average of -0.064 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.562 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Hoge has averaged -0.562 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Hoge's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|67
|-0.063
|-0.275
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|47
|0.172
|0.340
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|52
|0.099
|-0.064
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|44
|0.260
|-0.562
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|40
|0.468
|-0.562
Hoge's advanced stats and rankings
- Hoge posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.063 (67th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 303.5 yards ranked 73rd on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Hoge sported a 0.172 mark that ranked 47th on TOUR. He ranked 82nd with a 65.28% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Hoge delivered a 0.260 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 44th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 22nd with a Putts Per Round average of 29.00, and he ranked 37th by breaking par 22.22% of the time.
- Hoge has earned 12 FedExCup Regular Season points this season (39th).
All stats in this article are accurate for Hoge as of the start of The American Express.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.