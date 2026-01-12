PGA TOUR Fantasy Golf returns with all-new, in-tournament rostering features and more

The role of the captain was a big hit in its debut in 2025 and it played out predictably. As a refresher for veterans and for the uninitiated, you must select one golfer on your roster to be your captain so that you can save your lineup. Once the next tournament round starts, he cannot be changed or replaced. All points scored by your captain are doubled, including FedExCup bonus points, but he must be in your starting lineup in every round that you want him to contribute. Although situations are unique to every gamer, the most effective strategy is to designate your best player as your captain and ride him in all four rounds.

When four-time PGA TOUR Player of the Year Scottie Scheffler plays, he’ll easily be the most-designated captain relative to ownership percentages, so accept the push in those instances and pick away on the margins. He’s too good to get cute with the hope to get lucky. It’s part of the tug-of-war of the long game in PGA TOUR Fantasy Golf. The primary strategy for Scheffler will be when not to play him.

Auto-swap returns as a helpful feature. It’s triggered when one or two of your starters miss the cut, withdraw or are disqualified and you haven’t modified your lineup for the next round. If there’s a golfer on your bench that will be playing the next round, auto-swap is engaged. You prioritize the guys on your bench in order of preferred replacement for auto-swap. This function is particularly handy in tournaments in which a second round doesn’t finish until early on Saturday morning or when you’re preoccupied in real time to adjust. Although it cannot be disabled, you can work around auto-swap by modifying your lineup after it’s engaged. Although it seems counterintuitive, it can be more valuable to absorb a zero or two for a stud who isn’t contending and for whom a full start later in the Segment could be more impactful, especially when fantasy scoring is muted.