The American Express betting props: Look for Patrick Cantlay to notch another strong finish

Taylor Pendrith (+750) heads the 35-player market and enters the week off a top-10 performance at the Sony Open in Hawaii. Si Woo Kim (+900) was hot on his heels at Waialae and is the 2021 winner at this event. The Australian trio of Adam Scott (+1000), Jason Day (+1100), and Min Woo Lee (+1000) should not distract you from the next two players on the list. Nick Taylor, who led the field in SG: Stadium Course in 2025, and Christiaan Bezudienhout, the 2024 runner-up to Nick Dunlap, both sit at +1200. Taylor put up a brave defense (T13) at the Sony Open last week while Bezuidenhout tuned his game in his native South Africa, earning a pair of top-10 results in December. I am going to ride the South African and his white-hot putter in a shootout.