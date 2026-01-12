Brooks Koepka to play Farmers Insurance Open, WM Phoenix Open as PGA TOUR establishes Returning Member Program
Brooks Koepka wins for second time at WM Phoenix Open
The PGA TOUR has established the Returning Member Program, providing players who have achieved elite levels of performance an alternative path back to the highest tier of men’s professional golf and one that will allow Brooks Koepka to make his return to the TOUR at the Farmers Insurance Open later this month.
The Returning Member Program was created in response to fan research that shows a clear desire to see the best golfers competing together more often. PGA TOUR CEO Brian Rolapp announced the program in a memo sent to the membership on Monday.
“We will continue to aggressively pursue anything that enhances the fan experience and makes the PGA TOUR stronger,” Rolapp said in a letter to fans. “This is part of our commitment to fans, who expect the world’s best players to compete on the PGA TOUR week in and week out.”
In keeping with the PGA TOUR’s fundamental philosophy of meritocracy, only players who have been away from the TOUR for at least two years and have won THE PLAYERS Championship, Masters Tournament, PGA Championship, U.S. Open or The Open Championship during the 2022-2025 seasons are eligible for the Returning Member Program. The criteria ensure that those who have achieved the highest accomplishments in the game are eligible to return to the PGA TOUR now, where the best players in the world compete week in and week out.
Koepka, a nine-time PGA TOUR winner, is eligible under the criteria based on his win at the 2023 PGA Championship and has applied for reinstatement via the Returning Member Program. The program is open for the 2026 season only to eligible players who can comply with the PGA TOUR’s regulations and accept the terms of the program by Feb. 2, 2026.
Koepka released a statement confirming his acceptance of the terms of the Returning Member Program and his plans to make his return at the Farmers Insurance Open, held Jan. 29-Feb. 1 at Torrey Pines Golf Course in San Diego. Koepka has also committed to the WM Phoenix Open, held Feb. 5-8 at TPC Scottsdale.
“When I was a child, I always dreamed about competing on the PGA TOUR, and I am just as excited today to announce that I am returning to the PGA TOUR,” Koepka said in the statement. “I believe in where the PGA TOUR is headed with new leadership, new investors and an equity program that gives players a meaningful ownership stake.”
The program is not necessarily an indication of what the PGA TOUR will do in the future for this or any other situation, but is instead a response to a unique set of circumstances.
While the Returning Member Program provides an alternative avenue back to the TOUR for eligible players, it includes heavy and appropriate financial consequences to ensure fairness to current members. Returning players will not receive any payment from the FedExCup Bonus Program for the 2026 season and will be ineligible to earn equity from the Player Equity Program for the next five years (2026-2030). Koepka could miss out on approximately $50-85 million in potential equity earnings, depending on his competitive performance and the growth of the TOUR. Additionally, at the request of the PGA TOUR, Koepka has agreed to make a $5 million charitable contribution, the recipient(s) of which will be determined jointly.
Returning players will be eligible for events utilizing the remaining portion of their multi-season winner’s exemption, including Koepka who is exempt through the 2028 PGA TOUR season based on his 2023 PGA Championship win. These players are not eligible for sponsor exemptions into Signature Events and must play their way into those fields through existing pathways (Aon Next 10, Aon Swing 5, current-year tournament winners and TOUR members in the top 30 of the Official World Golf Rankings). Returning members must participate in a minimum of 15 cosponsored and approved tournaments in 2026.
Fields will be expanded to accommodate impacts from the Returning Member Program for Signature Events, Full-Field Events, Additional Events and THE PLAYERS Championship, with additional PGA TOUR members added to the field to ensure that groupings and starting times are drawn in two or three players, as applicable. Returning members will be eligible for the FedExCup Playoffs and Official and Unofficial Prize Money, but will not impact any other player’s ranking for FedExCup Playoffs qualification or 2027 eligibility.