Brooks Koepka to play Farmers Insurance Open, WM Phoenix Open as PGA TOUR establishes Returning Member Program

While the Returning Member Program provides an alternative avenue back to the TOUR for eligible players, it includes heavy and appropriate financial consequences to ensure fairness to current members. Returning players will not receive any payment from the FedExCup Bonus Program for the 2026 season and will be ineligible to earn equity from the Player Equity Program for the next five years (2026-2030). Koepka could miss out on approximately $50-85 million in potential equity earnings, depending on his competitive performance and the growth of the TOUR. Additionally, at the request of the PGA TOUR, Koepka has agreed to make a $5 million charitable contribution, the recipient(s) of which will be determined jointly.