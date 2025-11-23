Golfbet recap: Crunching season-end numbers after Sami Valimaki's victory at The RSM Classic

It’s Valimaki’s second podium finish of the FedExCup Fall (T2, World Wide Technology Championship) and third top-four finish of the season. With another 500 FedExCup points banked, he rose to 51st in the standings and atop the first phase of the Aon Next 10 for next season. So, in addition to exemptions into THE PLAYERS Championship and the PGA Championship that he snares, he can lock in travel plans for the first two Signature Events of 2026 – the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am and The Genesis Invitational. He’s also exempt into the RBC Heritage as the last winner of 2025.