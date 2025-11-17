The RSM Classic prop bets: Mackenzie Hughes searching for more Sea Island magic
Written by Mike Glasscott
The RSM Classic is the final opportunity of the FedExCup Fall to earn points to qualify for the 2026 PGA TOUR season. Sea Island Golf Club on St. Simons Island, Georgia, welcomes a full field of 156 players to the Seaside and Plantation courses to wrap up the 2025 official schedule.
Here’s a look at some of the prop markets at DraftKings Sportsbook that I’m eyeing for the season finale:
Winner without Harris English, Brian Harman, Si Woo Kim, Rico Hoey, Michael Thorbjornsen
Pierceson Coody (+3500) fits the current trend at the Sea Island Golf Club. The 25-year-old would be the sixth winner in seven championships to be 30 years or younger. The Texan, who plays out of the Dallas suburb of Plano, would be the 16th consecutive winner not to reside on St. Simons Island. Toss in the fact that 10 of the previous 15 winners are first-time champions on the PGA TOUR, and I have connected the dots. With five paydays of T31 or better in his last six starts, including T3 twice, he has the pedigree and the game to break out this week.
Alex Smalley (+3000) would also check those boxes. The 29-year-old owns a T4 finish at the Baycurrent Classic and T3 paycheck from the Butterfield Bermuda Championship last week. He was 10-under on the par-4 holes – second best of the week – and circled 22 birdies, which was T1 for the week. Like Coody, he missed the cut last year, but unlike Coody, he owns a T5 finish from 2022.
Par-5 winner
Vince Whaley (+8000) ranks second on the PGA TOUR in par-5 performance, behind Ben Griffin, who is not entered this week. The Lexington, Kentucky, native, who owns four top-10 results this season, sits 11th in par-5 scoring and 32nd in par-5 birdie-or-better leaders. A fantastic putter, navigating another week of Bermudagrass surfaces will be right up his alley. The previous two seasons, he posted T8 and T13 at Sea Island and has not missed the cut in 18 consecutive starts, fourth-best on TOUR.
Group F winner
"Group F" includes Mac Meissner (+320), Takumi Kanaya (+320), Mackenzie Hughes (+350),Ryan Gerard (+350) and Victor Perez (+350).
Mackenzie Hughes (+350) loves the Golden Isles of Georgia. The winner of a five-man playoff in 2016 for his first TOUR victory, the Canadian owns three top-five results in his last four visits, including solo second place in 2021 and 2023. His aggregate total over the three events is 58-under par and includes rounds of 62, 63 twice, and 65. Hughes also owns a share of the course record, 60, set during his victorious campaign. The other four players on this list will be well behind in course knowledge and familiarity. Hughes, who has missed the cut in his last two starts, opened the FedExCup Fall with T7 at Silverado.
Top-20 finish
Zac Blair (+500) popped with a T20 payday in his native Utah in late October to snap a six-month drought of cashing outside the top 25. Four more rounds of par or better golf in Mexico followed, and another cut was made. In Bermuda last week, highlighted by a round of 64 on Friday, he added 68 in windy conditions on Sunday to earn his best payday of the season, T9. Like Port Royal in Bermuda, both courses in play this week rank inside the top-five shortest on TOUR.
