The RSM Classic prop bets: Mackenzie Hughes searching for more Sea Island magic

Mackenzie Hughes (+350) loves the Golden Isles of Georgia. The winner of a five-man playoff in 2016 for his first TOUR victory, the Canadian owns three top-five results in his last four visits, including solo second place in 2021 and 2023. His aggregate total over the three events is 58-under par and includes rounds of 62, 63 twice, and 65. Hughes also owns a share of the course record, 60, set during his victorious campaign. The other four players on this list will be well behind in course knowledge and familiarity. Hughes, who has missed the cut in his last two starts, opened the FedExCup Fall with T7 at Silverado.