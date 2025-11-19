The RSM Classic betting preview: Looking for angles, value at FedExCup Fall finale

The concern for much of last season was the putter. Kirk went through a brutal stretch, losing strokes on the greens in 10 straight starts before finally gaining +4.0 at THE PLAYERS Championship. The true turnaround didn’t arrive until the U.S. Open, where things finally clicked. Since then, he’s gained strokes putting in every event he’s played. During this display of putting, he’s finished runner-up at the Rocket Classic and has notched five top-20 finishes in seven starts.