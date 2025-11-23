PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasPGA TOUR UniversityDP World TourLPGA TOURTGL
11H AGO

Points and payouts: See what each player earned at The RSM Classic

1 Min Read

Golfbet News

Sami Valimaki seals victory with par on 72nd hole to win The RSM Classic

Sami Valimaki seals victory with par on 72nd hole to win The RSM Classic

    Written by Staff

    Sami Valimaki claimed his first PGA TOUR victory at The RSM Classic, finishing at 23-under to earn $1.26 million and 500 FedExCup points. This win marked his first TOUR victory and first victory of the 2025 season.

    The final round at Sea Island Golf Club's Seaside Course saw several players make significant moves on the leaderboard. Valimaki maintained his position at the top with a 4-under, holding steady to secure the victory. Max McGreevy delivered an impressive final-round performance, shooting 7-under to jump five positions from T7 to finish runner-up at 22-under. McGreevy's strong finish earned him $763,000 and 300 FedExCup points.

    Scroll or swipe past the table below for more details of the outcome.

    PositionGolferScoreFedExCup pointsEarnings
    1Sami Valimaki259 / -23500.000$1,260,000.00
    2Max McGreevy260 / -22300.000$763,000.00
    3Ricky Castillo261 / -21190.000$483,000.00
    T4Lee Hodges263 / -19115.000$294,583.33
    T4Nico Echavarria263 / -19115.000$294,583.33
    T4Si Woo Kim263 / -190.000$294,583.33
    T7Zac Blair264 / -1867.364$166,886.36
    T7Patrick Rodgers264 / -1867.364$166,886.36
    T7Seamus Power264 / -1867.364$166,886.36
    T7J.T. Poston264 / -180.000$166,886.36
    T7Andrew Novak264 / -180.000$166,886.36
    T7Richard Hoey264 / -1867.364$166,886.36
    T7Doug Ghim264 / -1867.364$166,886.36
    T7Samuel Stevens264 / -180.000$166,886.36
    T7Michael Thorbjornsen264 / -1867.364$166,886.36
    T7John Pak264 / -1867.364$166,886.36
    T7Johnny Keefer264 / -180.000$166,886.36
    T18Mac Meissner265 / -1747.000$99,750.00
    T18Doc Redman265 / -170.000$99,750.00
    T18Keith Mitchell265 / -1747.000$99,750.00
    T21Ben Martin266 / -1640.000$76,300.00
    T21Ryan Palmer266 / -1640.000$76,300.00
    T21William Mouw266 / -1640.000$76,300.00
    T21Eric Cole266 / -1640.000$76,300.00
    T25Trey Mullinax267 / -1529.500$50,438.89
    T25Antoine Rozner267 / -1529.500$50,438.89
    T25Greyson Sigg267 / -1529.500$50,438.89
    T25Davis Thompson267 / -1529.500$50,438.89
    T25Hayden Buckley267 / -1529.500$50,438.89
    T25Webb Simpson267 / -1529.500$50,438.89
    T25Henrik Norlander267 / -1529.500$50,438.89
    T25Byeong Hun An267 / -1529.500$50,438.89
    T25Andrew Putnam267 / -1529.500$50,438.89
    T34Kris Ventura268 / -1419.000$34,950.00
    T34Mark Hubbard268 / -1419.000$34,950.00
    T34Ben Kohles268 / -1419.000$34,950.00
    T34Patton Kizzire268 / -1419.000$34,950.00
    T34Patrick Fishburn268 / -1419.000$34,950.00
    T34Vince Whaley268 / -1419.000$34,950.00
    T34Harrison Endycott268 / -1419.000$34,950.00
    T41Austin Eckroat269 / -1312.583$25,550.00
    T41Chris Kirk269 / -1312.583$25,550.00
    T41Brice Garnett269 / -1312.583$25,550.00
    T41Jonathan Byrd269 / -1312.583$25,550.00
    T41Niklas Norgaard269 / -1312.583$25,550.00
    T41Chan Kim269 / -1312.583$25,550.00
    T47Harris English270 / -120.000$19,180.00
    T47Sam Ryder270 / -129.250$19,180.00
    T47Ben Silverman270 / -129.250$19,180.00
    T47Matthew Riedel270 / -129.250$19,180.00
    T51Daniel Berger271 / -110.000$16,399.09
    T51Mackenzie Hughes271 / -116.073$16,399.09
    T51Troy Merritt271 / -116.073$16,399.09
    T51Quade Cummins271 / -116.073$16,399.09
    T51Michael Brennan271 / -116.073$16,399.09
    T51Pierceson Coody271 / -116.073$16,399.09
    T51Jackson Suber271 / -116.073$16,399.09
    T51Karl Vilips271 / -116.073$16,399.09
    T51Jesper Svensson271 / -116.073$16,399.09
    T51Denny McCarthy271 / -110.000$16,399.09
    T51Matt Wallace271 / -116.073$16,399.09
    T62Chad Ramey272 / -104.500$15,400.00
    T62Alex Smalley272 / -104.500$15,400.00
    T64Beau Hossler273 / -94.000$15,050.00
    T64Brandt Snedeker273 / -94.000$15,050.00
    T64Thomas Rosenmueller273 / -94.000$15,050.00
    T67Davis Riley274 / -83.400$14,630.00
    T67Matthieu Pavon274 / -83.400$14,630.00
    T67Matt Kuchar274 / -83.400$14,630.00
    70Adam Hadwin275 / -73.000$14,350.00
    71Chez Reavie276 / -62.900$14,210.00
    T72James Hahn280 / -22.750$14,000.00
    T72Brendan Valdes280 / -20.000$14,000.00

    Valimaki's path to victory began with steady progress throughout the tournament. After opening with a 6-under first round that left him T15, he improved to T4 after the second round with an 8-under performance. He took the solo lead following the third round with a 5-under score and maintained that position through the final round to secure the victory.

    McGreevy's runner-up finish at 22-under represented a strong tournament performance. His final-round 7-under was instrumental in his climb up the leaderboard from T7 to second place. Sam Stevens also had a notable moment during the tournament, recording a hole-in-one on the par-3 third hole during the final round from 196 yards.


    Sam Stevens aces par-3 third at The RSM Classic

    Sam Stevens aces par-3 third at The RSM Classic


    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

