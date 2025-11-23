Points and payouts: See what each player earned at The RSM Classic
1 Min Read
Sami Valimaki seals victory with par on 72nd hole to win The RSM Classic
Written by Staff
Sami Valimaki claimed his first PGA TOUR victory at The RSM Classic, finishing at 23-under to earn $1.26 million and 500 FedExCup points. This win marked his first TOUR victory and first victory of the 2025 season.
The final round at Sea Island Golf Club's Seaside Course saw several players make significant moves on the leaderboard. Valimaki maintained his position at the top with a 4-under, holding steady to secure the victory. Max McGreevy delivered an impressive final-round performance, shooting 7-under to jump five positions from T7 to finish runner-up at 22-under. McGreevy's strong finish earned him $763,000 and 300 FedExCup points.
Scroll or swipe past the table below for more details of the outcome.
|Position
|Golfer
|Score
|FedExCup points
|Earnings
|1
|Sami Valimaki
|259 / -23
|500.000
|$1,260,000.00
|2
|Max McGreevy
|260 / -22
|300.000
|$763,000.00
|3
|Ricky Castillo
|261 / -21
|190.000
|$483,000.00
|T4
|Lee Hodges
|263 / -19
|115.000
|$294,583.33
|T4
|Nico Echavarria
|263 / -19
|115.000
|$294,583.33
|T4
|Si Woo Kim
|263 / -19
|0.000
|$294,583.33
|T7
|Zac Blair
|264 / -18
|67.364
|$166,886.36
|T7
|Patrick Rodgers
|264 / -18
|67.364
|$166,886.36
|T7
|Seamus Power
|264 / -18
|67.364
|$166,886.36
|T7
|J.T. Poston
|264 / -18
|0.000
|$166,886.36
|T7
|Andrew Novak
|264 / -18
|0.000
|$166,886.36
|T7
|Richard Hoey
|264 / -18
|67.364
|$166,886.36
|T7
|Doug Ghim
|264 / -18
|67.364
|$166,886.36
|T7
|Samuel Stevens
|264 / -18
|0.000
|$166,886.36
|T7
|Michael Thorbjornsen
|264 / -18
|67.364
|$166,886.36
|T7
|John Pak
|264 / -18
|67.364
|$166,886.36
|T7
|Johnny Keefer
|264 / -18
|0.000
|$166,886.36
|T18
|Mac Meissner
|265 / -17
|47.000
|$99,750.00
|T18
|Doc Redman
|265 / -17
|0.000
|$99,750.00
|T18
|Keith Mitchell
|265 / -17
|47.000
|$99,750.00
|T21
|Ben Martin
|266 / -16
|40.000
|$76,300.00
|T21
|Ryan Palmer
|266 / -16
|40.000
|$76,300.00
|T21
|William Mouw
|266 / -16
|40.000
|$76,300.00
|T21
|Eric Cole
|266 / -16
|40.000
|$76,300.00
|T25
|Trey Mullinax
|267 / -15
|29.500
|$50,438.89
|T25
|Antoine Rozner
|267 / -15
|29.500
|$50,438.89
|T25
|Greyson Sigg
|267 / -15
|29.500
|$50,438.89
|T25
|Davis Thompson
|267 / -15
|29.500
|$50,438.89
|T25
|Hayden Buckley
|267 / -15
|29.500
|$50,438.89
|T25
|Webb Simpson
|267 / -15
|29.500
|$50,438.89
|T25
|Henrik Norlander
|267 / -15
|29.500
|$50,438.89
|T25
|Byeong Hun An
|267 / -15
|29.500
|$50,438.89
|T25
|Andrew Putnam
|267 / -15
|29.500
|$50,438.89
|T34
|Kris Ventura
|268 / -14
|19.000
|$34,950.00
|T34
|Mark Hubbard
|268 / -14
|19.000
|$34,950.00
|T34
|Ben Kohles
|268 / -14
|19.000
|$34,950.00
|T34
|Patton Kizzire
|268 / -14
|19.000
|$34,950.00
|T34
|Patrick Fishburn
|268 / -14
|19.000
|$34,950.00
|T34
|Vince Whaley
|268 / -14
|19.000
|$34,950.00
|T34
|Harrison Endycott
|268 / -14
|19.000
|$34,950.00
|T41
|Austin Eckroat
|269 / -13
|12.583
|$25,550.00
|T41
|Chris Kirk
|269 / -13
|12.583
|$25,550.00
|T41
|Brice Garnett
|269 / -13
|12.583
|$25,550.00
|T41
|Jonathan Byrd
|269 / -13
|12.583
|$25,550.00
|T41
|Niklas Norgaard
|269 / -13
|12.583
|$25,550.00
|T41
|Chan Kim
|269 / -13
|12.583
|$25,550.00
|T47
|Harris English
|270 / -12
|0.000
|$19,180.00
|T47
|Sam Ryder
|270 / -12
|9.250
|$19,180.00
|T47
|Ben Silverman
|270 / -12
|9.250
|$19,180.00
|T47
|Matthew Riedel
|270 / -12
|9.250
|$19,180.00
|T51
|Daniel Berger
|271 / -11
|0.000
|$16,399.09
|T51
|Mackenzie Hughes
|271 / -11
|6.073
|$16,399.09
|T51
|Troy Merritt
|271 / -11
|6.073
|$16,399.09
|T51
|Quade Cummins
|271 / -11
|6.073
|$16,399.09
|T51
|Michael Brennan
|271 / -11
|6.073
|$16,399.09
|T51
|Pierceson Coody
|271 / -11
|6.073
|$16,399.09
|T51
|Jackson Suber
|271 / -11
|6.073
|$16,399.09
|T51
|Karl Vilips
|271 / -11
|6.073
|$16,399.09
|T51
|Jesper Svensson
|271 / -11
|6.073
|$16,399.09
|T51
|Denny McCarthy
|271 / -11
|0.000
|$16,399.09
|T51
|Matt Wallace
|271 / -11
|6.073
|$16,399.09
|T62
|Chad Ramey
|272 / -10
|4.500
|$15,400.00
|T62
|Alex Smalley
|272 / -10
|4.500
|$15,400.00
|T64
|Beau Hossler
|273 / -9
|4.000
|$15,050.00
|T64
|Brandt Snedeker
|273 / -9
|4.000
|$15,050.00
|T64
|Thomas Rosenmueller
|273 / -9
|4.000
|$15,050.00
|T67
|Davis Riley
|274 / -8
|3.400
|$14,630.00
|T67
|Matthieu Pavon
|274 / -8
|3.400
|$14,630.00
|T67
|Matt Kuchar
|274 / -8
|3.400
|$14,630.00
|70
|Adam Hadwin
|275 / -7
|3.000
|$14,350.00
|71
|Chez Reavie
|276 / -6
|2.900
|$14,210.00
|T72
|James Hahn
|280 / -2
|2.750
|$14,000.00
|T72
|Brendan Valdes
|280 / -2
|0.000
|$14,000.00
Valimaki's path to victory began with steady progress throughout the tournament. After opening with a 6-under first round that left him T15, he improved to T4 after the second round with an 8-under performance. He took the solo lead following the third round with a 5-under score and maintained that position through the final round to secure the victory.
McGreevy's runner-up finish at 22-under represented a strong tournament performance. His final-round 7-under was instrumental in his climb up the leaderboard from T7 to second place. Sam Stevens also had a notable moment during the tournament, recording a hole-in-one on the par-3 third hole during the final round from 196 yards.
Sam Stevens aces par-3 third at The RSM Classic
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.