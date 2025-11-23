Ricky Castillo, Lee Hodges fall short of PGA TOUR cards despite final-round charges at The RSM Classic

Both players birdied five of their first seven holes to jump within the projected top 100. Castillo, who entered the week at No. 135 and needed at a minimum a three-way T2 to secure his TOUR card, kept the pedal down on the front nine to make the turn in 28. Putnam ran out of steam on the back nine with two bogeys and then a double-bogey 6 on No. 14 to effectively end his chances at a spot in the top 100. Castillo, with his brother Derek on the bag, threatened Valimaki's lead until he missed a 3-foot par putt on the par-3 12th that brought him back to 19-under.