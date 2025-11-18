Top 100 watch: Beau Hossler on cusp of retaining TOUR status ahead of The RSM Classic
4 Min Read
Written by Rob Bolton
NOTE: For each of the tournaments throughout the FedExCup Fall, Rob is focusing on four PGA TOUR members who are committed to the next tournament, outside the top 100 in the FedExCup standings and not yet fully exempt for the 2026 season. None appear in his Power Rankings or Sleepers for the same tournament. Minimum finishes to qualify for the top 100 for all golfers in the field of 156 can be reviewed here.
Beau Hossler
- Age: 30
- FedExCup Rank: 103
- Seasons on the PGA TOUR: Seven
- Odds to win The RSM Classic: +8000
He needs but a two-way T42 to climb but that he’s in this position in the first place is surprising. When the field for the FedExCup Playoffs was set at the conclusion of the Wyndham Championship, he ranked 89th. That’s the highest at the time among those currently outside the top 100. He’s cashed three times in six starts with one top 20 in the FedExCup Fall, but it hasn’t been strong enough relative to others.
No matter his status over time and although he has four starts in The RSM Classic, he hasn’t been a regular. This is his first appearance in three years, but that yielded a T21 in 2022. While he’s guaranteed to have no worse than conditional status in 2026, it’s still noteworthy to relay that a T15 at Sedgefield Country Club to conclude the regular season was his 150th career cut made. So, even if he never wins on the PGA TOUR, he’s forever exempt as a Veteran Member.
Joel Dahmen
- Age: 38
- FedExCup Rank: 117
- Seasons on the PGA TOUR: Eight
- Odds to win The RSM Classic: +10000
Welp, here he is again. It was just last year when he was a headliner among those in jeopardy of tumbling outside the bubble to retain fully exempt status, but he held on with a T35 at Sea Island.
Joel Dahmen makes 110-yard, hole-out eagle en route to clinching TOUR card at The RSM Classic
Thing is, he’s actually performed better in 2025 by comparison, but the target was moved. This week last year, he was 124th in the FedExCup (when the top 125 earned cards). This year, he needs no worse than a two-way T6 to repeat after what’s been a typically challenging season during which he experienced the added layer of parting ways with his long-time caddie, Geno Bonnalie.
Dahmen is four-for-eight since with a pair of top 20s in the first three events, but the FedExCup Fall has been largely unkind. No stranger to Sea Island where he’s making his ninth appearance, Dahmen can lean on a consecutive cuts-made streak of four in the tournament. That includes a T5 in 2022.
Taylor Moore
- Age: 32
- FedExCup Rank: 115
- Seasons on the PGA TOUR: Four
- Odds to win The RSM Classic: +8000
His season is arguably incomplete because he missed three starts early in the spring due to an injured rib. While he’s competed regularly since, including in every stop of the FedExCup Fall, he hasn’t been the same athlete that cashed in seven straight before the malady, twice for a top 10.
Another right now would be timely. He needs a solo seventh to put himself into position for a spot inside the top 100 of the FedExCup. That would match his season best (The American Express) and establish a personal best in four trips to Sea Island (T8, 2021). He’s among the leaders in par-5 scoring, so he’ll be especially keen on attacking the set of four par 5s on his one loop of the Plantation Course.
Braden Thornberry
- Age: 28
- FedExCup Rank: 176
- Seasons on the PGA TOUR: One
- Odds to win The RSM Classic: +20000
You hate to see it, especially with so much on the line and so close to paydirt. Of course, that refers to the rookie’s experience at last week’s Butterfield Bermuda Championship where he co-led after three rounds. Alas, a closing 80 shoved him all the way back into a seven-way share of 22nd place, nine strokes adrift of champion Adam Schenk, who also was facing an uncertain 2026 until his breakthrough performance. Yet, if you looked closely, you saw Thornberry respectfully clapping when Schenk poured in the par save for victory. That you love to see.
Although Thornberry is a first-time PGA TOUR member, this isn’t his first appearance at Sea Island. He placed T61 way back in 2017 en route to his ascent to No. 1 in the World Amateur Golf Ranking the following year. While crashing into the top-100 bubble of the FedExCup this week is possible only with the victory, those who don’t are chasing the secondary objective of conditional status that will be secured by finishing from 101-150. He needs a solo fifth to be in position to qualify for that.
Odds were sourced at FanDuel.
