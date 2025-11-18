Top 100 watch: Beau Hossler on cusp of retaining TOUR status ahead of The RSM Classic

You hate to see it, especially with so much on the line and so close to paydirt. Of course, that refers to the rookie’s experience at last week’s Butterfield Bermuda Championship where he co-led after three rounds. Alas, a closing 80 shoved him all the way back into a seven-way share of 22nd place, nine strokes adrift of champion Adam Schenk, who also was facing an uncertain 2026 until his breakthrough performance. Yet, if you looked closely, you saw Thornberry respectfully clapping when Schenk poured in the par save for victory. That you love to see.