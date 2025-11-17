Odds Outlook: Sea Island resident Harris English sets pace at season finale

Michael Thorbjornsen (+2200) is a perfect five-for-five in the FedExCup Fall. Making his 45th career start, the 24-year-old is searching for his first victory. In the 2024 event, he opened with 64 on the Plantation Course and cashed a check for T8 on debut. There is no questioning his power and precision, but big hitters do not automatically overpower the island tracks. He closed with 65 at El Cardonal two weeks ago and did not have to grind the hills and wind of Bermuda last week. He should be fresh and ready for the final 72 holes of the season. Never a winner before on TOUR, he would become the 11th first-time TOUR winner in 16 events and the ninth in the previous 11 at Sea Island. A victory in his first start at The RSM Classic would join 2016 winner Mackenzie Hughes (+4000) and 2017 champion Austin Cook (+100000) to lift the trophy on debut.