Odds Outlook: Sea Island resident Harris English sets pace at season finale

The final FedExCup Fall event wraps up the official 2025 season this week at The RSM Classic on St. Simons Island, Georgia. The field of 156 has earned one final chance to qualify and secure status for the 2026 PGA TOUR season. The Seaside Course at the Sea Island Golf Club serves as the annual host, while the Plantation Course joined the party in 2015. Maverick McNealy, the winner of the 2024 event, will not defend his title after the recent birth of his first child.
The top choice at FanDuel Sportsbook, Harris English (+1700), is one of many Sea Island members and residents in the field. Sitting 11th in the Official World Golf Rankings, he is the highest-ranked player entered. He makes his first start on TOUR since the FedExCup Fall opening event, the Procore Championship, two weeks before the Ryder Cup. The foundation for an excellent 2025 season was set by a victory in February at Torrey Pines. Qualifying for the weekend in 20 of 22 events, he shared second at the PGA Championship and added a solo second-place payday at The Open Championship in July. Making his 14th start on St. Simons Island, he owns just one top-10 payday, T6, in 2020. With a victory this week, he would be the first resident in event history to raise the trophy in the 16th edition.
Another member of the Sea Island royalty, 2023 The Open Champion and resident Brian Harman (+2200), should factor this week. Making his 14th start, the 2022 runner-up has three top-10 results and has cashed a check in the last four events on the Golden Isles. The winner from the Valero Texas Open in early April, the now four-time winner on TOUR, makes his first start on the PGA TOUR since the TOUR Championship. He busted the rust halfway around the world at the DP World India Championship with T26 in late October.
Michael Thorbjornsen (+2200) is a perfect five-for-five in the FedExCup Fall. Making his 45th career start, the 24-year-old is searching for his first victory. In the 2024 event, he opened with 64 on the Plantation Course and cashed a check for T8 on debut. There is no questioning his power and precision, but big hitters do not automatically overpower the island tracks. He closed with 65 at El Cardonal two weeks ago and did not have to grind the hills and wind of Bermuda last week. He should be fresh and ready for the final 72 holes of the season. Never a winner before on TOUR, he would become the 11th first-time TOUR winner in 16 events and the ninth in the previous 11 at Sea Island. A victory in his first start at The RSM Classic would join 2016 winner Mackenzie Hughes (+4000) and 2017 champion Austin Cook (+100000) to lift the trophy on debut.
Four-time TOUR winner and Dallas resident Si Woo Kim (+2500) is not a local and does not have to worry about local tie-ins. Highlighted by finishing tied for fifth at the BMW PGA Championship at Wentworth, the Korean earned T21 or better over his last five worldwide starts entering the week. Making his seventh start at The RSM Classic, the Seaside Course has not been a happy hunting ground. After making the cut in his debut in 2015 (T18), he has only one other weekend result, T71, in 2023.
Making his seventh start of seven events in the FedExCup Fall, Rico Hoey (+2500) is aiming to pay off his recent hot play with a victory on the Georgia coast. Ranking in the top 10 in Strokes Gained: Tee to Green (second), SG: Off the Tee (third) and SG: Approach (eighth), he earned five top-25 paydays from six starts, including a trio of top-10 results. The winning score at Sea Island has never been higher than 15-under, so the debutant is aware of the drill: Hit fairways and greens, hole putts and go low!
Local J.T. Poston (+2500) grew up in Western Carolina before moving to St. Simons Island. The three-time winner prevailed in shootouts in all three of his TOUR victories, so he won’t mind going low. The cut-making machine has qualified for the weekend in 21 of 25 starts this season but secured his only top-10 payday at Quail Hollow Club in Charlotte, North Carolina, at the PGA Championship. Steady throughout the bag, he will play from the sprinkler line all week and won’t have to push the throttle to keep up on the two courses, which will not exceed 7,100 yards. In 2024, he closed 64-63 to earn T5, his best result in nine starts.
Alex Smalley (+2700) and Vince Whaley (+2700) are a pair of Atlantic Coast Conference foes who arrive in excellent form and are both searching for their first win on TOUR. Smalley, the former Duke man, bagged half of his top-10 paydays in two of his previous three starts. Closing with 64 in Yokohama, he earned a share of fourth. Last week in Bermuda, he closed 65-68 in blustery conditions for a share of third. Whaley, the former Georgia Tech standout, matched Smalley in Bermuda and secured T3 at the Sanderson Farms Championship in early October. Whaley has cashed in 18 consecutive events and is 30-under (T8, T13) the previous two seasons at Sea Island.
Notables in the field include Adam Schenk (+8000), who secured his first victory on TOUR in his 243rd start last week at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship, and Chandler Phillips (+7500), who finished second.
