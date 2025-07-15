Joel Dahmen announces split from longtime caddie Geno Bonnalie

Dahmen enters this week's Barracuda Championship at No. 96 on the season-long FedExCup standings with three weeks remaining before the FedExCup Playoffs. The top 70 after the Wyndham Championship will qualify for the FedExCup Playoffs, and the top 100 after the FedExCup Fall will earn full PGA TOUR status for 2026. Dahmen will look to improve his season-long position with a new sidekick inside the ropes, but with full appreciation for the memories of the past decade that included a victory at the 2021 Corales Puntacana Championship.