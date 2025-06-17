Bolton: Bank on unforeseen hot putters, low rounds at Travelers Championship

Ludvig Åberg ... Well, that deescalated quickly. After consecutive top 20s ahead of the U.S. Open, he missed the cut on the number to make it consecutive MCs in the majors. Early in the year, and even as I had considered recently, it was reasonable to think that he lost some mojo after having surgery on his left knee last September and due to an illness that took him a minute to shake early this year. Now it seems that a lack of focus can’t be ruled out. He’s given back strokes from tee to green and with the putter as compared to last season. The moral of the matter is that he’s Kryptonite in weekly formats until he figures it out. (He’d be a contrarian in DFS, but there’s no chance that his value will be low enough to warrant that angle.)