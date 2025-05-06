Billy Horschel announces hip surgery, will miss multiple months
2 Min Read
Written by Staff, PGATOUR.COM
Eight-time PGA TOUR winner Billy Horschel will undergo right hip surgery next week, likely sidelining him for the season’s remaining major championships, he said Tuesday on X.
Horschel, 38, expects to return to competition in late summer or early fall, he said. He described the surgery as a “preventative measure.” The 2014 FedExCup champion was most recently scheduled to compete at the Zurich Classic in New Orleans two weeks ago alongside Tom Hoge, but he withdrew on Wednesday afternoon of tournament week with a lower-body injury.
Horschel stands No. 58 on the current-year FedExCup standings with four top-25 finishes in 12 starts, highlighted by a T4 at the Valspar Championship in late March. He missed the cut at the Masters and finished T27 at the following week’s RBC Heritage before withdrawing from the Zurich.
“After consulting with doctors and my team, I have decided to have right hip surgery early next week out in Colorado,” Horschel said on X. “It’s an unfortunate situation with so many great events left on the calendar, but this is a preventative measure. I’m already itching to start rehab, get back to practicing, and I look forward to returning to the course sometime around late summer/early fall.”
Horschel had a strong major-championship campaign in 2024, finishing eighth at the PGA Championship and contending into the final holes at The Open Championship en route to a runner-up finish, his career-best major showing. The Florida native took confidence from The Open, showing that he’d return to major contention in the coming years.
“I did a lot of great things that I can take on to the next few years of majors, and hopefully one of these will be my time to step through the door and hold one of them,” Horschel said afterward.
This spring, Horschel won TGL’s inaugural championship with Atlanta Drive GC alongside teammates Justin Thomas, Patrick Cantlay and Lucas Glover. (Horschel’s lengthy birdie putt and raucous celebration on the penultimate hole of the final match was arguably the seminal moment of the tech-infused league’s debut season.)
Horschel was not scheduled to compete at this week’s Truist Championship, for which he was exempt.
