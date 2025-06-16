Odds Outlook: Look to Scottie Scheffler to restore the order at Travelers Championship

The 2022 winner at TPC River Highlands at 19 under, Xander Schauffele (+1200) owns the highest winning total over the last three editions. The Californian that many expected to factor at the U.S. Open before Spaun (+5000) produced a tournament of a lifetime, Schauffele continued his remarkable streak of cashing T14 or better in his eighth consecutive national championship. After two rounds of grinding to qualify for the weekend outside Pittsburgh, he closed 71-69 and found comfort with his swing and putting, two elements that have slowed his earnings return this season. He gained strokes in three of the four rounds on the greens and hit 14 of 18 greens on the weekend. Schauffele will not have to worry about extending his TOUR-best streak of making the cut (67 straight after this week) because all 72 competitors play all four rounds in this Signature Event.