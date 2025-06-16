Odds Outlook: Look to Scottie Scheffler to restore the order at Travelers Championship
Written by Mike Glasscott
Last week, longshots including champion J.J. Spaun and runner-up Robert MacIntyre stole the show at the U.S. Open. Defending champion Scottie Scheffler (+280) looks to restore order at the top of the odds board this week as the Travelers Championship returns to TPC River Highlands.
Defending for the fifth time this season (so far) at the eighth and final Signature Event of the 2025, the Texan returns to Cromwell, Connecticut, after a disappointing T7 result at the U.S. Open last week at Oakmont. The three-time TOUR winner in 2025 extended his streak to eight finishes inside the top 10 by playing his final 54 holes at Oakmont in even par. Already a winner this season after posting 31 under at TPC Craig Ranch, he will be the man to beat again in the eyes of FanDuel Sportsbook oddsmakers.
Rory McIlroy (+1100) bounced back after a disappointing RBC Canadian Open (MC) with a T19 at Oakmont. The final position on the leaderboard deserves further inspection. Closing with 67, he matched the lowest round of Sunday in trying conditions. The round included six birdies, but impressively, he led the field in Strokes Gained: Off the Tee and found 11 of 14 fairways. With a summer of links golf across the pond in front of him, including The Open Championship in his boyhood backyard of Royal Portrush, stringing together four excellent rounds is the next step. His previous visit to TPC River Highlands produced T7, his best result in five tries.
Scottie Scheffler, Rory McIlroy’s best shots of the year... so far
The 2022 winner at TPC River Highlands at 19 under, Xander Schauffele (+1200) owns the highest winning total over the last three editions. The Californian that many expected to factor at the U.S. Open before Spaun (+5000) produced a tournament of a lifetime, Schauffele continued his remarkable streak of cashing T14 or better in his eighth consecutive national championship. After two rounds of grinding to qualify for the weekend outside Pittsburgh, he closed 71-69 and found comfort with his swing and putting, two elements that have slowed his earnings return this season. He gained strokes in three of the four rounds on the greens and hit 14 of 18 greens on the weekend. Schauffele will not have to worry about extending his TOUR-best streak of making the cut (67 straight after this week) because all 72 competitors play all four rounds in this Signature Event.
Collin Morikawa (+2000) reiterated his class off the tee and into the greens at the U.S. Open. Leading the field in SG: Off the Tee and SG: Approach the Green, the Californian struggled on the greens and earned a share of 23rd. Repeating the performances of T5 Fairways and T2 Greens in Regulation this week should bear plenty of fruit on less challenging putting surfaces. Ranking eighth on TOUR in Birdie Average, he will add to that total this week if his putter cooperates. Making his fourth start last year, he sat three shots off the 54-hole lead before a final round 69 knocked him to T13, his best payday from four starts.
Oddsmakers are not allowing any free rides on Ludvig Åberg (+2000) regardless of his recent form. The Swede, who last hit the top 10 at the Masters two months ago, has never cashed better than T24 at TPC River Highlands in two visits, yet still resides in the top five choices. The winner at The Genesis Invitational at Torrey Pines in February now will have to handle one of the shortest tests of the season. Ranking in the top 30 in Birdie Average and Par Breakers, he also posted 62 in Round 3 last year. Sitting 10th in SG: Off the Tee, he only rates 89th in Greens in Regulation, a key stat when evaluating a shootout. He signed for 62 in Round 3 last year and was also victorious in a shootout posting 29-under to win The RSM Classic in 2023.
A disappointing finish at the Masters in April did not deter Justin Thomas (+2200) from winning the RBC Heritage in a playoff for his first victory of the season. Thomas, who has missed qualifying for the weekend in seven of his last 11 major championship starts, is licking his chops to unleash a bucket of birdies this week at TPC River Highlands. Leading the TOUR in Birdie Average, Birdie or Better Conversion Percentage and Par Breakers, he will try to flush 76-76 from Oakmont and jump back into contention. Seeking his 17th career victory, Thomas flourished in Connecticut over nine starts. In the previous two seasons, he earned a T5 (2024) and T9 (2023) after falling short of the weekend at the U.S. Open.
As an amateur undergrad at UCLA, Patrick Cantlay (+2200) introduced himself to TPC River Highlands by establishing the course record, 60, on his second round in 2011. His record stood until Jim Furyk posted 58 in 2016, but his legend remains. Finishing T24 in 2011 is the Californian’s worst payday at the event. In the last seven appearances in the previous seven years, he earned T15 or better, including T5 (2024) and T4 (2023), his best two paydays. Interestingly, Cantlay also had qualified for the weekend in all seven U.S. Opens the week before visiting TPC River Highlands. His streak at the U.S. Open ended last week at Oakmont, but outside of the PGA Championship and U.S. Open, he’s earned T13 or better in his previous three outings.
U.S. Open champion Spaun (+5000) leads the contingent of top five players from Oakmont, which includes Robert MacIntyre (+4500), Viktor Hovland (+3500) and Cameron Young (+5500).
J.J. Spaun’s best shots so far from 2025 season
Former Travelers champions in the field include 2023 winner Keegan Bradley (+4500), 2021 champ Harris English (+7000) and Jordan Spieth (+6000), a winner in 2017.
