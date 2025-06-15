Corey Conners withdraws from U.S. Open ahead of final round

Conners has not given a reason for his withdrawal, although Bob Weeks, Senior Reporter and Golf Analyst for TSN reported on X, "According to caddie Danny Sahl, Corey Conners hurt his wrist on Thursday when a bunker shot caught the cable of a TV camera hidden in the lip. He re-injured it today while swinging at a plugged ball in a bunker on the 11th hole. After his round he went directly in for treatment."