4H AGO

Corey Conners withdraws from U.S. Open ahead of final round

1 Min Read

Latest

Highlights | Round 3 | U.S. Open

    Written by Staff

    Two-time PGA TOUR winner and Canadian Corey Conners withdrew from the U.S. Open ahead of the final round.

    The withdrawal was announced by tournament officials shortly before Conners was set to tee off from Oakmont Country Club in Round 4 at 10:20 a.m. alongside Ryan Fox.

    Conners has not given a reason for his withdrawal, although Bob Weeks, Senior Reporter and Golf Analyst for TSN reported on X, "According to caddie Danny Sahl, Corey Conners hurt his wrist on Thursday when a bunker shot caught the cable of a TV camera hidden in the lip. He re-injured it today while swinging at a plugged ball in a bunker on the 11th hole. After his round he went directly in for treatment."

    Corey Conners gets treatment on the 12th tee during the third round of the 125th U.S. Open. (Ross Kinnaird/Getty Images)

    Conners, 33, has five top-10s this season, including third place at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard and T8 at the Masters Tournament. Through three rounds at the 125th U.S. Open, he was 8-over par after rounds of 72-74-72.

    Currently ninth in the FedExCup, Conners is in the field for next week's Travelers Championship, the final Signature Event of the season, but it remains to be seen how this will impact those plans.

