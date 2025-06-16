DFS Dish: Expect a major bounce back from Justin Thomas at TPC River Highlands

Rickie Fowler ($7,200) received another sponsor exemption and is fresh off a T7 at the Memorial Tournament and T16 at Charles Schwab. Harry Hall ($7,100) is the fifth-best according to average points this week. Unlike the names above, he did not have to battle Oakmont and the elements of a U.S. Open week last week and makes a ton of birdies, a theme this week. He’s rested, ready to go and cashed nine straight events on TOUR. Max Greyserman ($6,900) has quietly made the cut in all three major championships in 2025. Andrew Novak ($6,700), who lost in a playoff to Thomas at Harbour Town, has four finishes of T17 or better in his last seven on TOUR.