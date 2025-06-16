Power Rankings: Travelers Championship



When you see a PGA TOUR member smiling at TPC River Highlands this week, there’s an exceptional chance that it’ll be someone other than J.J. Spaun, who likely hasn’t been able to quit grinning since his career achievement at the U.S. Open on Sunday. Aside from the predictably relaxing and familial environment of the tournament, the five dozen who made the trip from western Pennsylvania will have moved on from the hardest par 70 since Shinnecock Hills hosted the 2018 U.S. Open to the easiest par 70 of last season.