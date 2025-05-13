Bolton: Captain strategy crucial for PGA Championship

The timely fortune of the Charles Schwab Challenge is that Scheffler is expected to make his sixth consecutive appearance. So, rather than block, say, Rory McIlroy with Scheffler as your captain at Quail Hollow Club this week, consider designating McIlroy as your captain and stowing Scheffler on your bench with the plan to start and ride him as your captain at Colonial. This way, you get the potential best of both possibilities. Remember, this was my strategy for burning Scheffler at TPC Craig Ranch, and I thrived as a member of the minority. The strategy unlocked the power of the captain, and it was real and spectacular. No matter your current league rank, leverage it with Scheffler at home in Texas if you have one start remaining.