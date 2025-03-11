Tiger Woods ruptures Achilles while training at home
Tiger Woods announced Tuesday on social media that he ruptured his left Achilles and underwent successful surgery to repair the tendon.
Woods said he felt a “sharp pain” in his left Achilles after training and practicing at home. An evaluation revealed the Achilles tendon had ruptured.
On Tuesday morning, Dr. Charlton Stucken of Hospital for Special Surgery in West Palm Beach, Florida, performed a minimally invasive Achilles tendon repair for a ruptured tendon.
"The surgery went smoothly, and we expect a full recovery," Stucken said in a statement.
Woods said he is back at home and plans to focus on recovery and rehab. Woods’ statement, posted on social media, did not include a timetable for a return.
Woods, 49, hasn’t made a PGA TOUR start since The Open Championship last summer; he underwent back surgery last September and played the PNC Championship in December (in carts) alongside son Charlie. He was initially planning to play The Genesis Invitational, which he hosts, but opted not to compete in light of his mom’s passing. Woods