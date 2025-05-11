Points and payouts: Sepp Straka earns $3.6M, 700 FedExCup points with win at Truist Championship

After surrendering a ridiculously low scoring average of 66.8 in the opening round, Philadelphia Cricket Club’s Wissahickon Course battled back to defend its par of 70 in the second and third rounds, during which scoring was over par. It relented in the finale at 69.12, but the inward nine played one stroke harder than the front side, so the timing of the tougher test aligned with the pressure that Straka overcame on what was previously an unfamiliar track despite its history.