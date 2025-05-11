Points and payouts: Sepp Straka earns $3.6M, 700 FedExCup points with win at Truist Championship
Sepp Straka’s interview after winning the Truist Championship
Written by Rob Bolton
Yep, it’s Sepp! Straka, that is, the winner of the Truist Championship.
In what was a face-to-face battle with fellow 54-hole co-leader Shane Lowry, Straka emerged with the victory at 16-under 264 in the sixth Signature Event of the season. He finished two clear of both his playing partner from Ireland and Justin Thomas.
After surrendering a ridiculously low scoring average of 66.8 in the opening round, Philadelphia Cricket Club’s Wissahickon Course battled back to defend its par of 70 in the second and third rounds, during which scoring was over par. It relented in the finale at 69.12, but the inward nine played one stroke harder than the front side, so the timing of the tougher test aligned with the pressure that Straka overcame on what was previously an unfamiliar track despite its history.
Case in point, Straka scored 1-over 36 after the turn en route to his closing 68. At +4500 to prevail pre-tournament at FanDuel, the Austrian was tied for the 15th-shortest odds in the field of 72.
Sepp Straka’s Round 4 winning highlights from Truist Championship
Straka is the second to win multiple times this season, joining three-time champ Rory McIlroy. Straka had sat atop the FedExCup standings for several weeks early on, so even with 700 points for Sunday’s title contributing, he’s in second behind McIlroy.
Straka already is exempt into all Signature Events, this season’s majors and the 2026 edition of The Sentry, but this win officially gets him into THE PLAYERS Championship next year. It also extends his PGA TOUR membership exemption as a winner through his age-35 season of 2028. Oh, and he banks $3.6 million as the champ.
McIlroy not only was the defending champion of the Truist, albeit on a different course – Quail Hollow Club sat out the Truist to host this week’s PGA Championship – but also he was the tournament favorite at just +400. In what was his first start in an individual event since winning the Masters, he finished in a four-way T7 at Philadelphia Cricket Club.
Lowry (+3500) bogeyed two of his last three holes to sign for a 70. Thomas (+1600) erased one bogey with four birdies in the final round, but a missed putt for birdie from just 45 inches on the par-5 15th – the easiest hole on the course – took quite a bit of wind out of his sails.
Elsewhere ...
In the field via the last sponsor exemption, Keith Mitchell wasted no time by racing out to the first-round lead with a 61. He held the advantage at the midpoint, and then settled for a pair of 71s on the weekend to finish among the quartet at T7. He was +6000 to win.
Denny McCarthy, also at +6000, opened with a 62 but faded all the way into a five-way tie for 46th. This was the 200th PGA TOUR start as a professional for the winless 32-year-old.
In his 2025 debut, Alex Noren (+12000) placed T51. He last competed in the first week of October last year but required additional time off after the holidays to heal from a tear in his hamstring and glute.
Because Michael Thorbjornsen was the only golfer in the field not already exempt into the PGA Championship, he was guaranteed to officially qualify for the major either as the winner of the Truist Championship or as the first alternate, so he may have felt the least stress in the short term throughout his T54. The valedictorian of PGA University in 2024 was +12000 to break through.
NOTE: Points and payouts cites pre-tournament odds to win at FanDuel for all golfers who made the cut. For live odds, FanDuel.
|POSITION
|GOLFER (ODDS TO WIN)
|SCORE
|FEDEXCUP POINTS
|EARNINGS
|1
|Sepp Straka (+4500)
|264 / -16
|700.000
|$3,600,000.00
|T2
|Justin Thomas (+1600)
|266 / -14
|375.000
|$1,760,000.00
|T2
|Shane Lowry (+3500)
|266 / -14
|375.000
|$1,760,000.00
|T4
|Patrick Cantlay (+2000)
|268 / -12
|300.000
|$826,666.67
|T4
|Jacob Bridgeman (+9000)
|268 / -12
|300.000
|$826,666.67
|T4
|Tommy Fleetwood (+2800)
|268 / -12
|300.000
|$826,666.67
|T7
|Stephan Jaeger (+10000)
|270 / -10
|187.500
|$602,500.00
|T7
|Cameron Young (+15000)
|270 / -10
|187.500
|$602,500.00
|T7
|Rory McIlroy (+400)
|270 / -10
|187.500
|$602,500.00
|T7
|Keith Mitchell (+6000)
|270 / -10
|187.500
|$602,500.00
|T11
|Xander Schauffele (+1600)
|271 / -9
|115.000
|$440,000.00
|T11
|Daniel Berger (+4000)
|271 / -9
|115.000
|$440,000.00
|T11
|Corey Conners (+3000)
|271 / -9
|115.000
|$440,000.00
|T11
|Harris English (+11000)
|271 / -9
|115.000
|$440,000.00
|T15
|Rickie Fowler (+15000)
|272 / -8
|85.000
|$350,000.00
|T15
|Tony Finau (+8000)
|272 / -8
|85.000
|$350,000.00
|T17
|Andrew Novak (+6000)
|273 / -7
|58.000
|$270,500.00
|T17
|J.J. Spaun (+6500)
|273 / -7
|58.000
|$270,500.00
|T17
|Collin Morikawa (+1400)
|273 / -7
|58.000
|$270,500.00
|T17
|Si Woo Kim (+6500)
|273 / -7
|58.000
|$270,500.00
|T17
|Hideki Matsuyama (+3500)
|273 / -7
|58.000
|$270,500.00
|T17
|Nick Taylor (+15000)
|273 / -7
|58.000
|$270,500.00
|T23
|Aaron Rai (+6000)
|274 / -6
|40.000
|$167,142.86
|T23
|Rasmus Højgaard (+11000)
|274 / -6
|40.000
|$167,142.86
|T23
|Davis Thompson (+5500)
|274 / -6
|40.000
|$167,142.86
|T23
|Matt Fitzpatrick (+11000)
|274 / -6
|40.000
|$167,142.86
|T23
|Sam Stevens (+10000)
|274 / -6
|40.000
|$167,142.86
|T23
|J.T. Poston (+8000)
|274 / -6
|40.000
|$167,142.86
|T23
|Sungjae Im (+4500)
|274 / -6
|40.000
|$167,142.86
|T30
|Thomas Detry (+11000)
|275 / -5
|30.250
|$125,375.00
|T30
|Max Homa (+11000)
|275 / -5
|30.250
|$125,375.00
|T30
|Keegan Bradley (+4500)
|275 / -5
|30.250
|$125,375.00
|T30
|Sam Burns (+5500)
|275 / -5
|30.250
|$125,375.00
|T34
|Robert MacIntyre (+4500)
|276 / -4
|22.656
|$95,062.50
|T34
|Erik van Rooyen (+17000)
|276 / -4
|22.656
|$95,062.50
|T34
|Adam Scott (+12000)
|276 / -4
|22.656
|$95,062.50
|T34
|Brian Campbell (+40000)
|276 / -4
|22.656
|$95,062.50
|T34
|Gary Woodland (+20000)
|276 / -4
|22.656
|$95,062.50
|T34
|Jordan Spieth (+2500)
|276 / -4
|22.656
|$95,062.50
|T34
|Byeong Hun An (+6000)
|276 / -4
|22.656
|$95,062.50
|T34
|Eric Cole (+12000)
|276 / -4
|22.656
|$95,062.50
|T42
|Chris Kirk (+20000)
|277 / -3
|17.625
|$70,000.00
|T42
|Christiaan Bezuidenhout (+25000)
|277 / -3
|17.625
|$70,000.00
|T42
|Patrick Rodgers (+15000)
|277 / -3
|17.625
|$70,000.00
|T42
|Ryan Gerard (+12000)
|277 / -3
|17.625
|$70,000.00
|T46
|Russell Henley (+3500)
|278 / -2
|14.300
|$53,600.00
|T46
|Brian Harman (+7500)
|278 / -2
|14.300
|$53,600.00
|T46
|Denny McCarthy (+6000)
|278 / -2
|14.300
|$53,600.00
|T46
|Ben Griffin (+9000)
|278 / -2
|14.300
|$53,600.00
|T46
|Akshay Bhatia (+7500)
|278 / -2
|14.300
|$53,600.00
|T51
|Austin Eckroat (+20000)
|279 / -1
|12.000
|$47,000.00
|T51
|Min Woo Lee (+5000)
|279 / -1
|12.000
|$47,000.00
|T51
|Alex Noren (+12000)
|279 / -1
|12.000
|$47,000.00
|T54
|Matthieu Pavon (+50000)
|280 / E
|9.750
|$44,750.00
|T54
|Max Greyserman (+11000)
|280 / E
|9.750
|$44,750.00
|T54
|Michael Thorbjornsen (+12000)
|280 / E
|9.750
|$44,750.00
|T54
|Viktor Hovland (+2500)
|280 / E
|9.750
|$44,750.00
|T54
|Will Zalatoris (+9000)
|280 / E
|9.750
|$44,750.00
|T54
|Cam Davis (+22000)
|280 / E
|9.750
|$44,750.00
|T60
|Ludvig Åberg (+1600)
|281 / 1
|8.000
|$42,500.00
|T60
|Adam Hadwin (+30000)
|281 / 1
|8.000
|$42,500.00
|T60
|Maverick McNealy (+4500)
|281 / 1
|8.000
|$42,500.00
|T63
|Wyndham Clark (+4500)
|282 / 2
|7.375
|$41,250.00
|T63
|Tom Hoge (+12000)
|282 / 2
|7.375
|$41,250.00
|65
|Taylor Pendrith (+6000)
|283 / 3
|7.000
|$40,500.00
|T66
|Lucas Glover (+11000)
|284 / 4
|6.625
|$39,750.00
|T66
|Joe Highsmith (+25000)
|284 / 4
|6.625
|$39,750.00
|68
|Garrick Higgo (+25000)
|286 / 6
|6.250
|$39,000.00
|69
|Nick Dunlap (+40000)
|288 / 8
|6.000
|$38,000.00
