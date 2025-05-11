PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
2H AGO

Points and payouts: Sepp Straka earns $3.6M, 700 FedExCup points with win at Truist Championship

3 Min Read

Golfbet News

Sepp Straka’s interview after winning the Truist Championship

Sepp Straka’s interview after winning the Truist Championship

    Written by Rob Bolton

    Yep, it’s Sepp! Straka, that is, the winner of the Truist Championship.

    In what was a face-to-face battle with fellow 54-hole co-leader Shane Lowry, Straka emerged with the victory at 16-under 264 in the sixth Signature Event of the season. He finished two clear of both his playing partner from Ireland and Justin Thomas.

    After surrendering a ridiculously low scoring average of 66.8 in the opening round, Philadelphia Cricket Club’s Wissahickon Course battled back to defend its par of 70 in the second and third rounds, during which scoring was over par. It relented in the finale at 69.12, but the inward nine played one stroke harder than the front side, so the timing of the tougher test aligned with the pressure that Straka overcame on what was previously an unfamiliar track despite its history.

    Case in point, Straka scored 1-over 36 after the turn en route to his closing 68. At +4500 to prevail pre-tournament at FanDuel, the Austrian was tied for the 15th-shortest odds in the field of 72.


    Sepp Straka’s Round 4 winning highlights from Truist Championship

    Sepp Straka’s Round 4 winning highlights from Truist Championship


    Straka is the second to win multiple times this season, joining three-time champ Rory McIlroy. Straka had sat atop the FedExCup standings for several weeks early on, so even with 700 points for Sunday’s title contributing, he’s in second behind McIlroy.

    Straka already is exempt into all Signature Events, this season’s majors and the 2026 edition of The Sentry, but this win officially gets him into THE PLAYERS Championship next year. It also extends his PGA TOUR membership exemption as a winner through his age-35 season of 2028. Oh, and he banks $3.6 million as the champ.

    McIlroy not only was the defending champion of the Truist, albeit on a different course – Quail Hollow Club sat out the Truist to host this week’s PGA Championship – but also he was the tournament favorite at just +400. In what was his first start in an individual event since winning the Masters, he finished in a four-way T7 at Philadelphia Cricket Club.

    Lowry (+3500) bogeyed two of his last three holes to sign for a 70. Thomas (+1600) erased one bogey with four birdies in the final round, but a missed putt for birdie from just 45 inches on the par-5 15th – the easiest hole on the course – took quite a bit of wind out of his sails.

    Elsewhere ...

    In the field via the last sponsor exemption, Keith Mitchell wasted no time by racing out to the first-round lead with a 61. He held the advantage at the midpoint, and then settled for a pair of 71s on the weekend to finish among the quartet at T7. He was +6000 to win.

    Denny McCarthy, also at +6000, opened with a 62 but faded all the way into a five-way tie for 46th. This was the 200th PGA TOUR start as a professional for the winless 32-year-old.

    In his 2025 debut, Alex Noren (+12000) placed T51. He last competed in the first week of October last year but required additional time off after the holidays to heal from a tear in his hamstring and glute.

    Because Michael Thorbjornsen was the only golfer in the field not already exempt into the PGA Championship, he was guaranteed to officially qualify for the major either as the winner of the Truist Championship or as the first alternate, so he may have felt the least stress in the short term throughout his T54. The valedictorian of PGA University in 2024 was +12000 to break through.

    NOTE: Points and payouts cites pre-tournament odds to win at FanDuel for all golfers who made the cut. For live odds, FanDuel.

    POSITIONGOLFER (ODDS TO WIN)SCOREFEDEXCUP POINTSEARNINGS
    1Sepp Straka (+4500)264 / -16700.000$3,600,000.00
    T2Justin Thomas (+1600)266 / -14375.000$1,760,000.00
    T2Shane Lowry (+3500)266 / -14375.000$1,760,000.00
    T4Patrick Cantlay (+2000)268 / -12300.000$826,666.67
    T4Jacob Bridgeman (+9000)268 / -12300.000$826,666.67
    T4Tommy Fleetwood (+2800)268 / -12300.000$826,666.67
    T7Stephan Jaeger (+10000)270 / -10187.500$602,500.00
    T7Cameron Young (+15000)270 / -10187.500$602,500.00
    T7Rory McIlroy (+400)270 / -10187.500$602,500.00
    T7Keith Mitchell (+6000)270 / -10187.500$602,500.00
    T11Xander Schauffele (+1600)271 / -9115.000$440,000.00
    T11Daniel Berger (+4000)271 / -9115.000$440,000.00
    T11Corey Conners (+3000)271 / -9115.000$440,000.00
    T11Harris English (+11000)271 / -9115.000$440,000.00
    T15Rickie Fowler (+15000)272 / -885.000$350,000.00
    T15Tony Finau (+8000)272 / -885.000$350,000.00
    T17Andrew Novak (+6000)273 / -758.000$270,500.00
    T17J.J. Spaun (+6500)273 / -758.000$270,500.00
    T17Collin Morikawa (+1400)273 / -758.000$270,500.00
    T17Si Woo Kim (+6500)273 / -758.000$270,500.00
    T17Hideki Matsuyama (+3500)273 / -758.000$270,500.00
    T17Nick Taylor (+15000)273 / -758.000$270,500.00
    T23Aaron Rai (+6000)274 / -640.000$167,142.86
    T23Rasmus Højgaard (+11000)274 / -640.000$167,142.86
    T23Davis Thompson (+5500)274 / -640.000$167,142.86
    T23Matt Fitzpatrick (+11000)274 / -640.000$167,142.86
    T23Sam Stevens (+10000)274 / -640.000$167,142.86
    T23J.T. Poston (+8000)274 / -640.000$167,142.86
    T23Sungjae Im (+4500)274 / -640.000$167,142.86
    T30Thomas Detry (+11000)275 / -530.250$125,375.00
    T30Max Homa (+11000)275 / -530.250$125,375.00
    T30Keegan Bradley (+4500)275 / -530.250$125,375.00
    T30Sam Burns (+5500)275 / -530.250$125,375.00
    T34Robert MacIntyre (+4500)276 / -422.656$95,062.50
    T34Erik van Rooyen (+17000)276 / -422.656$95,062.50
    T34Adam Scott (+12000)276 / -422.656$95,062.50
    T34Brian Campbell (+40000)276 / -422.656$95,062.50
    T34Gary Woodland (+20000)276 / -422.656$95,062.50
    T34Jordan Spieth (+2500)276 / -422.656$95,062.50
    T34Byeong Hun An (+6000)276 / -422.656$95,062.50
    T34Eric Cole (+12000)276 / -422.656$95,062.50
    T42Chris Kirk (+20000)277 / -317.625$70,000.00
    T42Christiaan Bezuidenhout (+25000)277 / -317.625$70,000.00
    T42Patrick Rodgers (+15000)277 / -317.625$70,000.00
    T42Ryan Gerard (+12000)277 / -317.625$70,000.00
    T46Russell Henley (+3500)278 / -214.300$53,600.00
    T46Brian Harman (+7500)278 / -214.300$53,600.00
    T46Denny McCarthy (+6000)278 / -214.300$53,600.00
    T46Ben Griffin (+9000)278 / -214.300$53,600.00
    T46Akshay Bhatia (+7500)278 / -214.300$53,600.00
    T51Austin Eckroat (+20000)279 / -112.000$47,000.00
    T51Min Woo Lee (+5000)279 / -112.000$47,000.00
    T51Alex Noren (+12000)279 / -112.000$47,000.00
    T54Matthieu Pavon (+50000)280 / E9.750$44,750.00
    T54Max Greyserman (+11000)280 / E9.750$44,750.00
    T54Michael Thorbjornsen (+12000)280 / E9.750$44,750.00
    T54Viktor Hovland (+2500)280 / E9.750$44,750.00
    T54Will Zalatoris (+9000)280 / E9.750$44,750.00
    T54Cam Davis (+22000)280 / E9.750$44,750.00
    T60Ludvig Åberg (+1600)281 / 18.000$42,500.00
    T60Adam Hadwin (+30000)281 / 18.000$42,500.00
    T60Maverick McNealy (+4500)281 / 18.000$42,500.00
    T63Wyndham Clark (+4500)282 / 27.375$41,250.00
    T63Tom Hoge (+12000)282 / 27.375$41,250.00
    65Taylor Pendrith (+6000)283 / 37.000$40,500.00
    T66Lucas Glover (+11000)284 / 46.625$39,750.00
    T66Joe Highsmith (+25000)284 / 46.625$39,750.00
    68Garrick Higgo (+25000)286 / 66.250$39,000.00
    69Nick Dunlap (+40000)288 / 86.000$38,000.00

    For resources to overcome a gambling problem, call or text 1-800-GAMBLER today.

    Official

    Truist Championship

    1

    AUT
    S. Straka
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -2

    T2

    USA
    J. Thomas
    Tot
    -14
    R4
    -3

    T2

    IRL
    S. Lowry
    Tot
    -14
    R4
    E

    T4

    USA
    P. Cantlay
    Tot
    -12
    R4
    -5

    T4

    USA
    J. Bridgeman
    Tot
    -12
    R4
    -5

    T4

    ENG
    T. Fleetwood
    Tot
    -12
    R4
    -5

    T7

    GER
    S. Jaeger
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    -4

    T7

    USA
    Cam. Young
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    -4

    T7

    NIR
    R. McIlroy
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    -2

    T7

    USA
    K. Mitchell
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    +1

    T11

    USA
    X. Schauffele
    Tot
    -9
    R4
    -4

    T11

    USA
    D. Berger
    Tot
    -9
    R4
    -4

    T11

    CAN
    C. Conners
    Tot
    -9
    R4
    -3

    T11

    USA
    H. English
    Tot
    -9
    R4
    -2

    T15

    USA
    R. Fowler
    Tot
    -8
    R4
    -1
    Powered By
    Sponsored by Mastercard
    Sponsored by CDW