Points and payouts: Ryan Fox wins $720K, 300 FedExCup points with win at ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic

The win also presents its own array of, well, presents, as it were. In addition to $720,000 and 300 FedExCup points, Fox is now exempt as a winner on the PGA TOUR through 2027. He also earns the last exemption into this week’s PGA Championship as a winner, as well as spots in the 2026 editions of The Sentry and THE PLAYERS Championship. And because wins in Additional Events don’t pay forward as automatic exemptions into the remaining Signature Events, he’s now atop the Aon Swing 5 for entry in the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday. With only the Charles Schwab Challenge in two weeks as the other tournament contributing in this phase, Fox is mathematically safe to compete at Muirfield Village.