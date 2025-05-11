Points and payouts: Ryan Fox wins $720K, 300 FedExCup points with win at ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
Ryan Fox’s interview after winning the ONEflight Myrtle Beach
Written by Rob Bolton
Oh, mama!
On a day that started with a delay due to inclement weather and poised to end within a minute or two of the conclusion of the concurrently contested Truist Championship, the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic pivoted into a playoff to determine its second-ever champion. And for golf fans dividing their attention between the sixth Signature Event and the third Additional Event of the season, it was entirely worth the effort, even (or especially) on Mother’s Day.
With a chip-in for birdie from across the green at the par-4 18th hole of Dunes Golf and Beach Club, Ryan Fox emerged with the title on the only hole in overtime. It’s his first victory in 68 PGA TOUR starts.
Fox completed regulation in 15-under 269 out of the penultimate group, and then waited for the final threesome to post. When Mackenzie Hughes bogeyed the last and Harry Higgs converted his par, the trio returned to the tee to decide the winner. The outcome is a reversal of last year’s inaugural when Chris Gotterup prevailed by a season-high six strokes. This year, the Kiwi is the sixth winner to reach paydirt via a playoff.
Fox is also the seventh first-time winner on the PGA TOUR this season. The 38-year-old has multiple victories around the world, four of which on the DP World Tour, from which he earned his first PGA TOUR card in 2024 via that circuit’s top 10 in the Race to Dubai ranking in 2023, so it’s not surprising that he was just +4000 to break through. That tied for 12th-lowest in the field pre-tournament at FanDuel.
Ryan Fox makes birdie on the first playoff hole at ONEflight Myrtle
The win also presents its own array of, well, presents, as it were. In addition to $720,000 and 300 FedExCup points, Fox is now exempt as a winner on the PGA TOUR through 2027. He also earns the last exemption into this week’s PGA Championship as a winner, as well as spots in the 2026 editions of The Sentry and THE PLAYERS Championship. And because wins in Additional Events don’t pay forward as automatic exemptions into the remaining Signature Events, he’s now atop the Aon Swing 5 for entry in the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday. With only the Charles Schwab Challenge in two weeks as the other tournament contributing in this phase, Fox is mathematically safe to compete at Muirfield Village.
Hughes was the tournament favorite at +2000 to win, while Higgs was +17000 to capture his first title on the PGA TOUR.
Gotterup was tied for third-shortest at +2800.
Elsewhere ...
Recent first-time father Carson Young stood alone atop the leaderboard after 54 holes to give his early investors at +9000 a thrill, but he drifted into a T13 with a closing 73.
Second-round co-leader and PGA TOUR rookie Cristobal Del Solar was a whopping +75000 to break through before he was upended by a third-round 76. He’d eventually come to rest at T31.
Tom Kim was second-shortest at +2500 but his struggles continued en route to a T54.
And after turning down a spot at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson to chase Special Temporary Membership on the Korn Ferry Tour, Blades Brown (+11000) finished T37. This was an open week on the developmental circuit, thus allowing the opportunity for the 17-year-old to level up. He’s 51st on the Korn Ferry Tour’s Points List.
NOTE: Points and payouts cites pre-tournament odds to win at FanDuel for all golfers who made the cut. For live odds, FanDuel.
|POSITION
|GOLFER (ODDS TO WIN)
|SCORE
|FEDEXCUP POINTS
|EARNINGS
|P1
|Ryan Fox (+4000)
|269 / -15
|300.000
|$720,000.00
|P2
|Mackenzie Hughes (+2000)
|269 / -15
|135.000
|$356,000.00
|P2
|Harry Higgs (+17000)
|269 / -15
|135.000
|$356,000.00
|4
|Kevin Yu (+3000)
|270 / -14
|80.000
|$196,000.00
|T5
|Niklas Nørgaard (+3500)
|271 / -13
|62.500
|$154,500.00
|T5
|Alex Smalley (+3500)
|271 / -13
|62.500
|$154,500.00
|T7
|Rico Hoey (+3500)
|272 / -12
|43.750
|$113,333.33
|T7
|Hayden Buckley (+40000)
|272 / -12
|43.750
|$113,333.33
|T7
|Mark Hubbard (+6000)
|272 / -12
|43.750
|$113,333.33
|T7
|Matti Schmid (+6000)
|272 / -12
|43.750
|$113,333.33
|T7
|Sami Välimäki (+3500)
|272 / -12
|43.750
|$113,333.33
|T7
|Thorbjørn Olesen (+2800)
|272 / -12
|43.750
|$113,333.33
|T13
|Chris Gotterup (+2800)
|273 / -11
|30.143
|$69,571.43
|T13
|Sam Ryder (+5500)
|273 / -11
|30.143
|$69,571.43
|T13
|Steven Fisk (+7000)
|273 / -11
|30.143
|$69,571.43
|T13
|Joseph Bramlett (+7000)
|273 / -11
|30.143
|$69,571.43
|T13
|Victor Perez (+5000)
|273 / -11
|30.143
|$69,571.43
|T13
|Davis Shore (+40000)
|273 / -11
|n/a (non-member)
|$69,571.43
|T13
|Carson Young (+9000)
|273 / -11
|30.143
|$69,571.43
|T20
|Emiliano Grillo (+8000)
|274 / -10
|25.511
|$45,480.00
|T20
|Harry Hall (+3300)
|274 / -10
|25.511
|$45,480.00
|T20
|Patton Kizzire (+17000)
|274 / -10
|25.511
|$45,480.00
|T20
|Chesson Hadley (+40000)
|274 / -10
|25.511
|$45,480.00
|T20
|Ben Silverman (+12000)
|274 / -10
|25.511
|$45,480.00
|T25
|Taylor Moore (+3000)
|275 / -9
|21.623
|$33,800.00
|T25
|Norman Xiong (+20000)
|275 / -9
|21.623
|$33,800.00
|T27
|William Mouw (+15000)
|276 / -8
|18.822
|$29,200.00
|T27
|Trace Crowe (+15000)
|276 / -8
|18.822
|$29,200.00
|T27
|Quade Cummins (+9000)
|276 / -8
|18.822
|$29,200.00
|T27
|Will Chandler (+60000)
|276 / -8
|18.822
|$29,200.00
|T31
|Cristobal Del Solar (+75000)
|277 / -7
|15.556
|$25,000.00
|T31
|Brice Garnett (+15000)
|277 / -7
|15.556
|$25,000.00
|T31
|Trent Phillips (+60000)
|277 / -7
|n/a (non-member)
|$25,000.00
|T34
|Seamus Power (+4500)
|278 / -6
|13.067
|$21,800.00
|T34
|Antoine Rozner (+6500)
|278 / -6
|13.067
|$21,800.00
|T34
|Danny Walker (+7000)
|278 / -6
|13.067
|$21,800.00
|T37
|Vince Whaley (+5000)
|279 / -5
|9.645
|$17,400.00
|T37
|Mason Andersen (+50000)
|279 / -5
|9.645
|$17,400.00
|T37
|Nathan Franks - a (n/a)
|279 / -5
|n/a (non-member)
|n/a (amateur)
|T37
|Taylor Dickson (+22000)
|279 / -5
|9.645
|$17,400.00
|T37
|Ryo Hisatsune (+4500)
|279 / -5
|9.645
|$17,400.00
|T37
|Ricky Castillo (+4000)
|279 / -5
|9.645
|$17,400.00
|T37
|Ben Kohles (+15000)
|279 / -5
|9.645
|$17,400.00
|T37
|Blades Brown (+11000)
|279 / -5
|n/a (non-member)
|$17,400.00
|T45
|Nick Watney (+100000)
|280 / -4
|5.911
|$12,005.71
|T45
|Chad Ramey (+10000)
|280 / -4
|5.911
|$12,005.71
|T45
|Rafael Campos (+60000)
|280 / -4
|5.911
|$12,005.71
|T45
|Dylan Wu (+11000)
|280 / -4
|5.911
|$12,005.71
|T45
|Theo Humphrey (+75000)
|280 / -4
|n/a (non-member)
|$12,005.71
|T45
|Max McGreevy (+6000)
|280 / -4
|5.911
|$12,005.71
|T45
|Takumi Kanaya (+6500)
|280 / -4
|5.911
|$12,005.71
|T52
|Doug Ghim (+5000)
|281 / -3
|4.512
|$9,920.00
|T52
|Tim Widing (+20000)
|281 / -3
|4.512
|$9,920.00
|T54
|Austin Duncan (+40000)
|282 / -2
|n/a (non-member)
|$9,460.00
|T54
|Tom Kim (+2500)
|282 / -2
|3.646
|$9,460.00
|T54
|Jackson Byrd - a (n/a)
|282 / -2
|n/a (non-member)
|n/a (amateur)
|T54
|Kevin Roy (+5500)
|282 / -2
|3.646
|$9,460.00
|T54
|Alejandro Tosti (+5000)
|282 / -2
|3.646
|$9,460.00
|T59
|Adam Svensson (+9000)
|283 / -1
|3.174
|$9,200.00
|T59
|Francesco Molinari (+25000)
|283 / -1
|3.174
|$9,200.00
|T61
|Jesper Svensson (+4500)
|284 / E
|2.862
|$9,000.00
|T61
|Matteo Manassero (+12000)
|284 / E
|2.862
|$9,000.00
|T61
|Andrew Putnam (+7500)
|284 / E
|2.862
|$9,000.00
|64
|Anders Albertson (+75000)
|285 / 1
|2.613
|$8,840.00
|65
|Hayden Springer (+6000)
|286 / 2
|2.489
|$8,760.00
|66
|Bill Haas (+75000)
|287 / 3
|2.364
|$8,680.00
|T67
|George Duangmanee (+75000)
|289 / 5
|n/a (non-member)
|$8,560.00
|T67
|Luke List (+12000)
|289 / 5
|2.178
|$8,560.00
|69
|Michael Feuerstein (+100000)
|292 / 8
|n/a (non-member)
|$8,440.00
