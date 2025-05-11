With Truist Championship runner-up, Justin Thomas is building toward big things at PGA Championship

Thomas trailed by three strokes into Sunday outside Philadelphia and made an early charge with three birdies in his first eight holes, moving within a stroke of the lead and keeping pressure on the final pairing of Straka and Shane Lowry (with whom Thomas eventually shared second place). He was stuck in neutral from there, though, with seven straight pars before a bogey at the par-3 16th and then a 12-foot birdie at the par-4 17th that maintained a flicker of hope to the par-4 finisher – where he missed the green left on his approach and did well to save par on a 10-footer.